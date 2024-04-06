The Memphis Grizzlies (27-50) and Philadelphia 76ers (42-35) will be looking to extend their respective three-game winning streaks when they square off on Saturday night. Memphis picked up road wins at Detroit and Milwaukee earlier this week before blowing out the Pistons in a rematch at home on Friday. Philadelphia opened its three-game road trip with a 109-105 win at Miami on Thursday. The 76ers are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Grizzlies have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. The 76ers are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under is 209.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any 76ers vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 81-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Philadelphia-Memphis. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Grizzlies vs. 76ers spread: Grizzlies +12.5

Grizzlies vs. 76ers over/under: 209.5 points

Grizzlies vs. 76ers money line: Grizzlies: +567, 76ers: -831

Grizzlies vs. 76ers picks: See picks here

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis has been eliminated from playoff contention for several weeks, but it is riding a three-game winning streak to open the month of April. The Grizzlies beat the Pistons as 3-point road underdogs on Monday before stunning the Bucks as 12-point road underdogs on Wednesday. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 35 points, while shooting guard Jordan Goodwin had 13 points and 12 rebounds in a double-double effort off the bench.

They cruised to a 108-90 win over Detroit in a rematch on Friday, as rookie center Trey Jemison posted a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Rookie power forward Maozinha Pereira added 17 points and nine rebounds as a reserve. The Grizzlies have won nine consecutive home games against the 76ers, and they have covered the spread in four of the last six head-to-head meetings.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is just 1.5 games back of Indiana for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, which is the final spot that avoids the play-in tournament. The 76ers are also just one game back of seventh-place Miami, so they should be significantly more motivated than the Grizzlies. They are riding a three-game winning streak of their own, beating the Raptors, Thunder and Heat.

The 76ers were 3-point road underdogs in their 109-105 win at Miami on Thursday, as point guard Tyrese Maxey had 37 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Star center Joel Embiid added 29 points on 11 of 25 shooting, while Kelly Oubre Jr. had 18 points and eight rebounds. Philadelphia has covered the spread in five consecutive games, and it has covered in five of its last six road games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Grizzlies vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated 76ers vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Grizzlies spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 81-55 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.