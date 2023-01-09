The Memphis Grizzlies (26-13) will be trying to extend their six-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (13-27) on Monday night. Memphis is coming off a 123-118 win against Utah on Sunday, but it failed to cover the 5.5-point spread. San Antonio has lost four of its last five games, falling to Boston in a 121-116 final on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Memphis is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238. Before entering any Spurs vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grizzlies vs. Spurs. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Spurs spread: Grizzlies -11.5

Grizzlies vs. Spurs over/under: 238 points

Grizzlies vs. Spurs money line: Memphis -650, San Antonio +460

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis is one of the hottest teams in the NBA heading into this matchup, having won its sixth straight game in a 123-118 final against Utah on Sunday. The Grizzlies were able to get the job done despite playing without leading scorer Ja Morant and leading rebounder Steven Adams. Morant was a late scratch due to right thigh soreness, while Adams was sidelined due to an illness.

They are both questionable to return on Monday night. Tyus Jones made the start in place of Morant, scoring 21 points and dishing out six assists, while Desmond Bane scored a team-high 24 points and tallied nine assists. San Antonio has lost four of its last five games and has dropped five straight on the road. The Spurs will also be without second-leading scorer Devin Vassell (knee) on Monday.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio is coming off an admirable performance against Boston, as the Celtics needed a late bucket to pick up the win as 15-point favorites. The Spurs were able to compete with one of the top teams in the league despite not having three starters available. Leading scorer Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is questionable to play on Monday, but big man Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) is expected to suit up.

Josh Richardson, Tre Jones and Zach Collins scored 18 points each in the loss to Boston, with Collins notching a double-double after adding 12 rebounds. The Spurs were able to cover the spread for the fifth time in six games, so they have been undervalued despite their losing skid. They have proven that they are capable of competing with the best teams in the NBA, especially if Memphis is missing Morant or Adams.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations.

