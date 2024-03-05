Veteran point guard Patty Mills is planning to sign with the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Mills, a 15-year veteran who won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, hasn't played much this season. He appeared in 15 games for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging only 2.7 points per game in just 202 total minutes of action.

The Heat have overhauled their backcourt during the season. In January, they traded for Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets and immediately slotted him into their starting lineup. Delon Wright joined him in the backcourt on the buyout market, and now, the Heat have added yet another big-name veteran guard to their roster.

According to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel, Mills will replace Dru Smith on the roster after Smith underwent season-ending knee surgery. The idea is to provide a bit of insurance with Josh Richardson currently sidelined with a shoulder injury. Richardson has not played since Feb. 11 and there is concern that he could miss an extended period.

The Heat have played very well in Richardson's absence, winning six of their past seven games as Rozier has become more comfortable with his new surroundings. The hope for Miami would be that Richardson is healthy enough to factor into their playoff rotation and that Mills is just an extra body available if needed. But injuries are unpredictable, and now the Heat have another veteran they can turn to if circumstances demand it.