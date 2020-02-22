Heat vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 22 predictions from advanced computer model

The Miami Heat will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat are 35-20 overall and 22-3 at home, while Cleveland is 15-40 overall and 8-18 on the road. Miami has won each of the first two meetings with Cleveland by 20-plus points. The Cavaliers have the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Miami is favored by 14 points in the latest Heat vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 221.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Cavaliers spread: Heat -14

Heat vs. Cavaliers over-under: 221.5 points

Heat vs. Cavaliers money line: Miami -1506, Cleveland 863

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 129-124 to the Atlanta Hawks. Duncan Robinson wasn't much of a difference maker for Miami, as he played for 33 minutes with 4-for-12 shooting. Trae Young scored a career-high 50 points for Atlanta. The loss dropped Miami four games under .500 away from home, while they have won 22 of 25 on their turf. The Heat play the Cavaliers in the final game of the season series on Monday.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Friday. The top scorer for Cleveland was Collin Sexton (25 points). It was Cleveland's first game under interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Cavs scored 26 of the game's final 42 points.

Everything went Miami's way against Cleveland the last time the two teams met in November, as they made off with a 124-100 victory.

