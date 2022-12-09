The Utah Jazz (15-12) are 4-6 in their last 10 games, and things aren't getting easier now that Collin Sexton is out for at least a week after he picked up a hamstring injury against Golden State on Wednesday. They'll try to power through things and find a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-12) at home on Friday night. Minnesota has been without starting power forward Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) for the last three games but managed to win two of those matchups.

Tip-off from from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City is set for 9 p.m. ET. Utah is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 234.5.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves spread: Jazz -1.5

Jazz vs. Timberwolves over/under: 234.5 points

Jazz vs. Timberwolves money line: Utah -125, Minnesota +105

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Utah Jazz won in dramatic fashion against Golden State on a busted inbound play by the Warriors in the final moments of their game on Wednesday. Utah came away with a 124-123 win at the end of the night, giving the Jazz their third win in four games. Jordan Clarkson scored a team-high 22 points and added nine assists and four rebounds. Malik Beasley and Simone Fontecchio each scored 18 points in the win.

Point guard Mike Conley could make his return to action on Friday, after he has missed the last nine games with a leg injury. In the 10 games before he got hurt, he averaged 10.8 points, 8.7 assists and 1.1 steals. The Jazz could use him on the floor, especially following Sexton's injury, as the Timberwolves have only allowed 21.7 assists by opponents over their last three games. Utah's leading scorer, Lauri Markkanen (illness), is questionable to play.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota took advantage of a road-wary Indiana Pacers side at the end of their seven-game road trip, with a 121-115 win on Wednesday. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards had 26 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards and six steals. The Timberwolves also got top performances from point guard D'Angelo Russell (28 points) and Rudy Gobert (21 rebounds).

Minnesota has been a tough defensive team this season and has averaged the third-most steals in the league, with 8.5 per game. Edwards has been the biggest pick-pocketer and swipes 1.8 per outing, but Russell is right behind him with 1.3. The Timberwolves have kept opponents to shooting just 45.8% inside the three-point line but have struggled limiting them from downtown. They have allowed others to hit 37.7% of their three-pointers, which is the second-highest rate in the league.

