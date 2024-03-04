The Washington Wizards will face off against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Utah is 27-34 overall and 18-11 at home, while Washington is 9-51 overall and 6-26 on the road. The Jazz are currently 11th in the Western Conference but are 5.5 games back from a spot in the NBA play-in tournament, while the Wizards are now tied with the Pistons for the worst record in the NBA.

This will be the second and final meeting of the season between these two teams, and Utah won the first matchup 123-108 as 7.5-point road favorites on Jan. 25. This time around, Utah is favored by 6 points in the latest Jazz vs. Wizards odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 240 points. Before entering any Wizards vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Washington vs. Utah. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines Wizards vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Wizards spread: Jazz -6

Jazz vs. Wizards over/under: 240 points

Jazz vs. Wizards money line: Jazz: -226, Wizards: +186

Jazz vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their 14th straight defeat. They suffered a 140-115 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Wizards' defeat came about despite a quality game from Kyle Kuzma, who scored 32 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Kuzma is averaging 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season, and he's averaging 26.5-8.8-3.0 over his last four games. However, Washington is losing by an average scoring margin of 13.8 points per game during its current losing streak. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 126-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Miami Heat. Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points with six assists and two steals in the loss, while Keyonte George scored 31 points.

Jordan Clarkson (illness) and Walker Kessler (foot) were both held out of Saturday's loss. Kessler has already been ruled out for Monday's action, as has Markkanen (quadriceps), while Clarkson is currently questionable. The shorthanded Jazz will likely need another big night from George to pick up the slack offensively against Washington. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Wizards are 2-9 against the spread in their last 11 games when the spread was between +4.5 to +7.5.

The Wizards are 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Jazz are 4-2 against the spread in their last 6 games when the spread was between -7.5 to -4.5.

How to make Jazz vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Wizards vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 64-40 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.