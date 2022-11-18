LeBron James has missed three of the Los Angeles Lakers' (3-10) last four games (adductor), but could make his return to the lineup on Friday night at home against the Detroit Pistons (3-13). The injury outlook for Detroit star Cade Cunningham isn't as bright, after the team announced that he wouldn't be re-evaluated until next week for a possible return from a shin injury that has kept him out of the last four games. The Lakers won both meetings with Detroit last season, and James averaged 21.5 points and seven assists in those games.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, where all three of the Lakers' wins have come this season. Los Angeles is favored by 7 points in the latest Lakers vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 225.5.

Lakers vs. Pistons spread: Lakers -7

Lakers vs. Pistons over/under: 225.5 points

Lakers vs. Pistons money line: Los Angeles -285, Detroit +228

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles snapped a five-game losing streak with a 116-103 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Anthony Davis stepped up for the Lakers in a big way, with a double-double on 37 points and 18 boards. Lonnie Walker IV also had one of his better performances this season with 25 points on a 9-for-15 night from the floor.

One of the Lakers' biggest problems this season has been one of the most basic: Shooting. The Lakers have taken the fourth-most 2-point shots in the league, but shoot just 45.1% from the field overall (26th in NBA). Los Angeles also takes the sixth-fewest 3-point attempts of any team (31.1 per game), but has made just 30.7% of them. Getting James back into the lineup should boost the Lakers' overall offensive output (108.8 points per game), but he has hit just 23.9% of his threes this season.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit was within striking distance, but couldn't close the gap on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, 96-91. Despite the loss, Detroit got a solid performance out of small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 26 points. Rookie guard Jaden Ivey continued his reliable scoring with 18 points, despite an 8-for-21 from the field.

The Lakers may have had trouble generating offense on a game-to-game basis, but Detroit's scoring defense has been lousy, as the Pistons give up 116.81 points per game. One thing Detroit has done well this season is get to the free throw line. The Pistons have taken (28.9) and made (22.5) the most free throws per game in the NBA, but they'll need to hit them at a higher rate than their season mark of 77.9%, as the Lakers commit just 20.4 fouls per outing this season.

