The NBA has announced three finalists for seven different awards set to recognize some of the top performers from the 2022-23 regular season: MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Clutch Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year. The winners will be announced in the coming weeks (specific dates and times are yet to be provided by the league for each announcement). 

In the meantime, we've got our CBS Sports staff predictions for these seven awards plus Executive of the Year. There are a lot of tight calls, but ultimately we were unanimous in our picks for Clutch Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year. Notably, each of the three MVP candidates got at least two first-place votes from our staff. 

See what you think below.

Award
player headshot
Brad Botkin
player headshot
James Herbert
player headshot
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
player headshot
Jack Maloney
player headshot
Sam Quinn
player headshot
Bill Reiter
player headshot
Colin Ward-Henninger
player headshot
Jasmyn Wimbish
Most Valuable PlayerNikola JokicNikola JokicJoel EmbiidGiannis AntetokounmpoGiannis AntetokounmpoGiannis AntetokounmpoJoel EmbiidJoel Embiid
Defensive Player of the YearJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.Brook LopezBrook LopezEvan MobleyJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.
Rookie of the YearPaolo BancheroPaolo BancheroPaolo BancheroPaolo BancheroPaolo BancheroPaolo BancheroPaolo BancheroPaolo Banchero
Sixth Man of the YearImmanuel QuickleyImmanuel QuickleyMalcolm BrogdonMalcolm BrogdonImmanuel QuickleyImmanuel QuickleyMalcolm BrogdonMalcolm Brogdon
Most Improved PlayerLauri MarkkanenLauri MarkkanenLauri MarkkanenLauri MarkkanenLauri MarkkanenLauri MarkkanenLauri MarkkanenLauri Markkanen
Clutch Player of the YearDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox

So that's three MVP votes apiece for Embiid and Antetokounmpo, and another two for Jokic. This season's MVP voting could be historically close, though Embiid currently has a fairly comfortable lead through publicly available voting data.

Some of the picks were easier. Fox has seemed destined to win the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year for a while, and he picked up where he left off in Game 1 of Kings-Warriors over the weekend. Markkanen was an All-Star for the first time and posted 25.6 points per game with the Jazz after posting under 15.0 PPG in each of the previous three seasons.

Another no-brainer? Sacramento's Mike Brown for Coach of the Year. Brown led the Kings to the No. 3 seed in the West and the franchise's first playoff appearance in 17 years. 

Below are the Coach and Executive of the Year picks from our staff.

ExpertCoach of the YearExecutive of the Year

Brad Botkin

Mike Brown, Kings

Monte McNair, Kings

James Herbert

Mike Brown, Kings

Sam Presti, Thunder

Michael Kaskey-Blomain

Mike Brown, Kings

Monte McNair, Kings

Jack Maloney

Mike Brown, Kings

Danny Ainge, Jazz

Sam Quinn

Mike Brown, Kings

Koby Altman, Cavaliers

Bill Reiter

Mike Brown, Kings

Koby Altman, Cavaliers

Colin Ward-Henninger

Mike Brown, Kings

Monte McNair, Kings

Jasmyn WimbishMike Brown, Kings
Monte McNair, Kings