The Detroit Pistons are off to a historically bad start and could go down as one of the worst teams in NBA history. The Pistons are riding a 23-game losing streak, and only four teams have put together losing skids of 24 games or more as Detroit prepares to play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The Pistons have third third-worst scoring offense (108.3 points per game), and their defense continues to get worse, allowing 132.5 PPG over the last four. So, is this an opportunity for daily Fantasy basketball players to utilize Hawks in NBA DFS lineups and NBA DFS stacks?

Trae Young had 35 points and 10 assists, and Dejounte Murray added 21 points and six assists on Saturday, so should you include them in NBA DFS picks? Monday has a crowded NBA DFS player pool with 11 games on the NBA schedule, so there will be plenty of different NBA DFS strategies for daily Fantasy basketball players to utilize. Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Jazz guard Collin Sexton as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Sexton had 28 points and three rebounds, returning 35.75 points on DraftKings and 35.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, December 18

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, who is listed at $8,600 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Leonard is coming off one of the most dominant and efficient scoring games of the NBA season with 36 points on 12 of 16 shooting (75%), including knocking down 5 of 6 3-pointers (83.3%). It was the second time in the last three games Leonard shot at least 75% from the field after scoring 31 points on 11 of 14 shooting (78.6%) on Tuesday.

The Clippers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. They enter their matchup against Pacers on a seven-game winning streak, the longest active winning streak in the league. It took a little adjusting at first, but it's clear Leonard, Paul George and James Harden are meshing together and forming one of the most dangerous offenses in the NBA. Leonard, who leads the team in scoring at 24 PPG, is shooting 50% or better from the field in each of his last nine games, and he's a strong play for NBA DFS lineups against the Pacers, who play at the fastest pace in the NBA.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). Murray is averaging 18 points and six assists this season, including 21.8 points on 51.3% shooting over his last five games. Denver has won three of its last four games, scoring 121 points per contest.

Murray had 18 points and 13 assists in the Nuggets' first meeting against the Mavericks, with the rematch set for Monday. The 26-year-old averaged 20 points and 6.2 assists over 65 regular-season games coming off an ACL injury last season before raising his play and averaging 26.1 points and 7.1 assists per game in the playoffs en route to Denver's NBA title. Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons scored 33 points against the Mavs on Saturday, and Murray could take advantage of similar matchups on Monday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, December 18

