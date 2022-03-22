Tuesday's NBA schedule only features four games, so crafting NBA DFS lineups with players that maximize value is crucial. One of the names in the NBA DFS player pool that has that potential is Atlanta swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic's role in Atlanta's rotation has fluctuated with his productivity and injury, but he's been hot over the last two games. Over those contests, he's scored 51 total points and knocked down 46.7 percent of his three-pointers to go with six rebounds and three steals.

The problem that daily Fantasy players face is that Bogdanovic is listed as questionable with a thigh contusion for tonight's game at New York. If he's unable to go, De'Andre Hunter seems poised for a bump in offensive production, but perhaps there are better options elsewhere. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure listed Wizards point guard Raul Neto as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Neto provided great value as a bargain option in NBA DFS lineups against the Houston Rockets. He scored just six points, but he also had 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals to return 29.5 points on DraftKings and 30.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 22

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks on Tuesday is Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $12,100 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks' last game on Saturday against Minnesota with right knee soreness, but is listed as probable for tonight's game against Chicago. Prior to sitting out against the Timberwolves, he had been on a tear, and averaged 35.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists over his last five starts.

Milwaukee won at Chicago earlier this month, and Antetokounmpo had a strong performance with 34 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. The last time Antetokounmpo missed a game was on Valentine's Day when the Bucks lost to the Portland Trail Blazers. He came back in the following game against Indiana to score 50 points with 14 rebounds and four assists.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Knicks forward Obi Toppin ($3,200 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Toppin could be in line for his third start of the season with Julius Randle (quad) a scratch for tonight's game against the Hawks. Toppin wasn't much of a factor in New York's last game against the Atlanta, but he was a solid contributor in the Knicks first two matchups with the Hawks.

In those first two games against Atlanta, Toppin scored 13 points in each, and finished with six total rebounds and three assists in an average of 15 minutes per outing. Toppin recently missed a handful of games due to a hamstring strain, but has been back in the Knicks rotation over the last four games. During that stretch, he has averaged eight points and 2.3 rebounds.

