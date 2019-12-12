NBA DFS: Luka Doncic and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Thursday, Dec. 12

While the NBA DFS player pool only has eight teams in it Thursday, there is plenty of talent from which to choose. Among the superstars in action is Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic, who is third in scoring (30.0 ppg) and second in assists (9.2 apg) and gets the Pistons at 9 p.m. ET. Detroit counters Doncic with center Andre Drummond, who is pulling down an NBA-best 16.7 rebounds to go with his 17.5 points per outing. The late game also features a pair of greats, as Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and his 26.9 points per game faces center Nikola Jokic (16.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 6.3 apg) and the Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET. Are Doncic, Drummond, Lillard or Jokic smart choices for your Thursday NBA DFS picks? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Thursday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

For Thursday, we can tell you McClure likes Doncic at $11,800 on FanDuel and $11,400 on DraftKings. Doncic is well rested because Mavericks haven't played since Sunday, and that could mean big numbers. He's scored 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Dallas' last game coming off long rest.

Doncic went for 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds Sunday against the Kings, extending his streak of at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists to 19 games, breaking Michael Jordan's record of 18 games with such a feat. Doncic is averaging close to a triple-double this season – bringing 30.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per outing. Doncic and the Mavs get the Pistons on Thursday night in Mexico City, a team that is 10-14 and is playing for the first time south of the border. Lock Doncic in and build around him for your Thursday NBA DFS team.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Thursday also includes rostering Jokic at $8,800 on FanDuel and $9,000 on DraftKings. Jokic managed 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3s), 11 assists and seven rebounds in Tuesday's loss to the 76ers. That was his third straight double-double and 10th of the season -- though it was his first when assists instead of rebounds are included.

The fifth-year veteran is averaging 16.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists this season. Jokic played well against the Blazers, Thursday's opponent, earlier this season -- scoring 24 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Jokic is in line for another strong night, and McClure sees this as a prime opportunity to score significant NBA daily Fantasy points.

