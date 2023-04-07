There is a robust NBA DFS player pool on Friday with 11 games on the NBA schedule, but many teams are resting their best players down the stretch. For example, the Hornets are sitting their five leading scorers, but that presents opportunities for others to make impacts in NBA DFS lineups. And those others have the ideal opponent to do that against as Charlotte takes on Houston's 28th-ranked scoring defense on Friday.

Players like Bryce McGowens, Theo Maledon and JT Thor could form productive NBA DFS stacks without doing too much damage to your NBA DFS salary cap. But what other players around the league are in similarly advantageous situations? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and a steal, returning 43.25 points on DraftKings and 42.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, April 7

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Suns guard Cameron Payne ($4,200 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel). With the Suns locked into the fourth seed of the 2023 NBA playoffs, and with the team on the second night of a back-to-back, Phoenix is expected to rest starter Chris Paul amongst others. Thus, Payne will be one of the primary playmakers and he's thrived in that role.

Across the 11 games in which he's played 30-plus minutes, Payne has averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Phoenix takes on the Lakers on Friday, and Los Angeles has been victimized by opposing point guards all season. The Lakers have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to the PG position on both DraftKings and on FanDuel.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Magic center Bol Bol ($3,600 on DraftKings, $3,900 on FanDuel). After not playing for seven straight games, Bol had a productive return to Orlando's lineup on Thursday. Against the Cavaliers, Bol had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes of action.

Bol received more playing time because Orlando sat its top four scorers, and those players will also miss tonight's game. That will thrust Bol into the spotlight again against a Nets team he's already exploited this season. In his only other game against Brooklyn, Bol logged a career-high of 40 minutes and contributed 24 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, April 7

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.