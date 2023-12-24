The NBA on Christmas Day has been a tradition since 1947 and this year some of the league's biggest franchises will be showcased during an elite five-game slate. The action begins with Knicks vs. Bucks at noon ET and will be followed by Nuggets vs. Warriors, Lakers vs. Celtics and Heat vs. 76ers before concluding with Suns vs. Mavericks in a 10:30 p.m. tipoff. The wall-to-wall action will mean there are some huge stars available in the NBA DFS player pool like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted 76ers center Joel Embiid as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Embiid had 31 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and two steals, returning 68.5 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Christmas Day 2023

For Christmas Day, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who is listed at $9,100 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Now in his 15th NBA season, the two-time NBA MVP and four-time champion is still at the top of his game.

Curry enters Christmas Day averaging 28.2 points while shooting 41.6% from the 3-point line. He's turned in 12 games with 30 points or more and has hit six 3-pointers or more on 12 occasions as well. Curry shoots 44.0% from beyond the arc in his career against Denver, a big reason why McClure is including him in NBA DFS lineups on Christmas Day.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ($11,400 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Doncic is averaging 32.7 points, 9.1 assists (both career-highs) and 8.4 rebounds per game. He's also posted five triple-doubles this season.

Doncic had 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a win over the Lakers on Christmas Day last season and averaged 32.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists in a seven-game playoff series against the Suns two seasons ago. Phoenix ranks 17th in the NBA in defensive rating this season (115.5). See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Christmas Day 2023

