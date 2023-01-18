Even though Tuesday featured just a light four-game NBA schedule, two of the teams that played will be back in action on Wednesday. Denver center Nikola Jokic scored 36 points against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, but in the second games of back-to-back starts this season, he has averaged 30 points, 11 rebounds, 9.4 assists and shot 42.9% from the 3-point line. Michael Porter Jr. also scored 23 points on a 9-for-13 shooting night, so should you include either or both in your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday when they take on Minnesota?

Elsewhere, Paul George (hamstring) came back after a five-game absence to score 13 points against the 76ers on Tuesday, but can he improve on that when he faces the Utah Jazz on Wednesday? Kawhi Leonard scored a team-high 27 points against Philadelphia but isn't expected to be in the NBA DFS player pool, as he hasn't played in back-to-back games this season. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Bucks guard Jrue Holiday as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: holiday scored 37 points with seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block to return 62.5 points on DraftKings and 61.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, January 18

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Mavericks F/C Christian Wood, who is listed at $8,600 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. Wood came back from a night off to rest a sore ankle to score 23 points and grab 16 rebounds against Portland on Sunday. Over his last five starts, he averaged 22.8 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Dallas has lost four of its last five games but looks to get back on track against the Hawks at home. Over their last 10 games, the Hawks have allowed opposing centers to take the most shots per game of any NBA team at the basket (10.6) and make 64.4% of those attempts. Atlanta has also allowed centers to take 6.6 3-point attempts per game during that stretch, and though Wood went 1-for-8 from downtown on Sunday, he has hit 38.3% of his threes this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert ($5,100 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel). With Donovan Mitchell (groin) listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against Memphis, LeVert stands to take on a bigger role in the Cleveland offense. In a recent run of four starts from December 31 through January 6, LeVert averaged 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and hit 44% of his 3-pointers.

LeVert has come off of the bench in his last five games, averaged 28.4 minutes per contest and shot 48.8% from the field. He hasn't played Memphis since the 2020-21 season when he bounced between Brooklyn and Indiana, but in those three games, he averaged 35 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds. LeVert could look to pick up some extra Fantasy points on Wednesday outside of his scoring, as the Grizzlies have allowed opposing shooting guards to grab the most rebounds (7.2) and rack up the seventh-most assists (5.3) per game this season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, January 18

