With just over a month remaining in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, daily Fantasy basketball players are hoping that an incredibly tight playoff race means there won't be many changes necessary to their NBA DFS strategies. On Monday, two of the top teams in the East will go head-to-head when the Celtics take on the Cavaliers in Cleveland. However, while that game will add stars like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to the NBA DFS player pool, its total of 218.5 points at Caesars Sportsbook is the lowest on Monday's NBA schedule by over 10 points.

McClure is a DFS professional with over $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones as one of his top NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Jones finished with 25 points, 12 assists, three rebounds and five steals, returning nearly 20x on investment and 60.75 points on DraftKings while returning over 10x and 61.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, March 6

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Kings center Domantas Sabonis ($10,000 on DraftKings, $9,700 on FanDuel). The son of Basketball Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis was the No. 11 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and he's established himself as one of the more skilled big men in the league over his first seven seasons.

Sabonis made his third NBA All-Star team this season and has helped lead the Kings to the third-best record in the Western Conference. He enters Monday's battle with the Pelicans averaging 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season. Additionally, he leads the NBA with 51 double-doubles, while his seven triple-doubles are the third-most.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard ($11,600 on DraftKings, $10,800 on FanDuel). The seven-time NBA All-Star has returned from a season where he missed 53 games because of an abdominal injury to put together arguably his best season yet at age-32.

Lillard is averaging a career-best 32.5 points per game to go along with 7.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest. However, he's taken his production to another level over the last two months, averaging 38.1 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.5% from the floor over his last 25 games. Now he'll take on a Pistons squad that ranks 29th in the NBA in points allowed per game (119.1) and has seven names on Monday's injury report.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, March 6

