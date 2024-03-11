Victor Wembanyama has been as good as advertised this season in a rough year for the Spurs. The No. 1 overall pick has shown off his freakish combination of size and athleticism in his rookie campaign by leading the Spurs in scoring (20.7 points per game), rebounds (10.2), steals (1.3) and blocks (3.4). He missed San Antonino's last two games with an ankle injury but is off Monday's injury report, so should daily Fantasy basketball players include Wembanyama in NBA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

The 7-foot-4 phenom is one of the most attractive pieces in an NBA DFS player pool that includes Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. The Cavaliers play the Suns after Cleveland forward Georges Niang scored 20 points for just the second time this season.

On Thursday, Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox had 33 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, March 11

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Hornets guard/forward Brandon Miller, who is listed at $7,200 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel. Miller had 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 110-99 win over the Nets on Saturday. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is averaging 16.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, including scoring at least 21 points in four of his last five games.

Miller is averaging 21.8 points and seven rebounds over his last five games. The Hornets play the Pistons, who are allowing the fourth-most points (121.1 ppg) this season. Miller had 23 points and seven rebounds against the Pistons on Jan. 24 after scoring 17 points with six rebounds with just his second career game coming against the Pistons at the beginning of the season. His offensive role continues to expand as he's put up at least 21 shots in three of his last five games, and McClure loves this matchup for NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Warriors power forward/center Trayce Jackson-Davis ($4,400 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel). Jackson-Davis had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks over 24 minutes in a 126-113 loss to the Spurs on Saturday. It was his most minutes since Jan. 7, and with Stephen Curry (ankle) out, the Warriors will need to get creative with their lineups and gameplan against the Spurs for the second time in the last three games. Jackson-Davis can provide great upside at his price tag for NBA DFS lineups.

Jackson-Davis is a perfect 8-for-8 from the field over his last two games. The 6-foot-9 big man does nearly all his damage right around the basket, leading to a high efficiency. He's made 30 of 36 (83.3%) field-goal attempts over the last eight games. The Warriors play the Spurs, who are allowing the sixth-most points (120.3 ppg), as Jackson-Davis is a prime candidate to have one of the highest returns for his price in Monday's NBA DFS player pool. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, March 11

