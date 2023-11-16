Thursday night only features two NBA games, but there's plenty of quality options in the NBA DFS player pool and storylines to follow for daily Fantasy basketball players. The Warriors host the Thunder, and Draymond Green will serve his first of a five-game suspension following the on-court fight on Tuesday when Green put Rudy Gobert in a headlock. Green didn't start the fight, but he was the only player from the game suspended due to his previous history, and the NBA deeming Green "escalating an on-court altercation."

What Warriors could have the biggest benefit from Green's absence when looking into making NBA DFS picks? Steph Curry (knee) is out for the second straight game, so the Warriors' depth will be tested, and it's a chance for daily Fantasy basketball players to get creative with their NBA DFS strategy. Should you include players like Kevon Looney, Brandin Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga in NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Doncic had 26 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists, returning 51.75 points on DraftKings and 46.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, November 16

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Warriors shooting guard/small forward Klay Thompson, who is listed at $6,600 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel. Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels were the instigators of Tuesday's fight, and both were ejected two minutes into the game. So, Thompson should be well rested entering Thursday, and the Warriors will need him to play a huge role with Curry and Green out.

The five-time All-Star averaged 21.9 points last year, his most since the 2016-17 season, and despite being 33 years old, he has the ability to take over a game when needed. Curry will demand larger usage whenever he's on the court, but Thompson averaged 26.4 points in 20 games without Curry last season. Expect a big performance from Thompson, who has some making up to do for his teammates for being ejected early in Tuesday's loss.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Thompson with point guard Chris Paul ($6,700 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel). The 38-year-old was already in line to play a larger role on Tuesday with Curry out, but the early ejections to Thompson and Green resulted in Paul playing a season-high 36 minutes. He had 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block, and although he'll have Thompson there to relieve some pressure, Paul will still play a huge role on Thursday.

The 12-time All-Star was acquired by the Warriors to help in these situations. Curry has missed at least 18 games in each of the last four seasons, and Paul can step in and assume that floor general role. Thursday's matchup against the Thunder is another chance for him to show he has plenty of big-time basketball performances left, and on a night with only two games in action, Paul is a safe option to include in NBA DFS lineups.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, November 16

