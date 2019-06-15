NBA free agency 2019: Derrick Favors could be a target for Lakers if Jazz don't bring him back, per report

Even if veteran big man Derrick Favors doesn't return to the Utah Jazz, it definitely appears as though he'll have teams that are interested in acquiring his services.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be interested in signing Favors if the Jazz don't exercise his option for the 2019-20 season. The Jazz have until July 7 to decide what they are going to do with the former No. 2 pick and the $16 million he is owed for the 2019-20 campaign if he does, indeed, return to Utah.

What happens to Favors if he is forced to move on? Already, there have been rumblings of interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, where his style of play would be a nice fit with LeBron James. In fact, he projects as a fit in multiple places. He's one of the better offensive pick-and-roll big men in the league, able to pop into space and splash jumpers or to take it to the basket and finish above the rim.

Favors is coming off of a season in which he put together averages of 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 58.6 percent from the field. Over the course of his nine-year NBA career, Favors has averaged double figures in five of those campaigns and has been an efficient low post threat.

Favors was originally drafted by the New Jersey Nets, but was moved in the Deron Williams trade back in 2011. The former Georgia Tech standout has been a member of the Jazz ever since.

The Lakers have some decisions to make concerning their frontcourt once the offseason begins. JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler were just on one-year deals, so it's possible that both players won't be back with the team next season.

In addition, the team's forward rotation could take a hit if the Lakers acquire All-Star center Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. In a deal with the Pelicans, it's very possible that the Lakers would have to part with Brandon Ingram or Kyle Kuzma if not both.

Considering the fact that Favors would give the Lakers a big man that can space the floor and knock down mid-range shots, which is something the team currently lacks, their reported interest in the veteran makes sense.