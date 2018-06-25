NBA free agency odds: Lakers favorites for LeBron; Celtics, 76ers for Kawhi Leonard

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers had even been eliminated from the 2018 NBA Finals, oddsmakers had already released odds on where LeBron James will be playing basketball next season. LeBron has until June 29 to opt out of his $35.6-million contract for next season, which would make him an unrestricted free agent.

There has long been talk that James will take his talents to Southern California to join the Lakers next season, and the odds are in agreement: L.A. is the overwhelming favorite across multiple sportsbooks. Good news for Cavs fans this time around, though, as Cleveland has moved from No. 7 back in early June all the way up to No. 2 in Bovada's latest odds and No. 3 in BetDSI's odds.

Here are the latest odds for some of LeBron's projected suitors, courtesy of both Bovada (June 22) and BetDSI (June 25):

Team Bovada odds (6/22) BetDSI odds (6/25) Lakers 4/13 -250 Cavaliers 13/4 +425 Rockets 15/2 N/A 76ers 10/1 +350 Celtics 18/1 N/A Spurs 20/1 +900 Clippers 25/1 +3000 Knicks 30/1 +750 Heat 40/1 +4500

Outside of the Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers remain one of the top projected landing spots for King James, clocking in at No. 2 with +350 odds -- just ahead of +425 Cavaliers odds -- according to BetDSI. And the Sixers, much like the Lakers with Lonzo Ball, don't lack for up-and-coming star power thanks to the emergence of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, so if LeBron is looking for a big market with a strong supporting cast, it's unsurprising Philly is a popular prediction for his 2018-19 home.

Once considered a dark horse in the latest LeBron race, the Miami Heat have all but fallen out of the picture entirely. James' second NBA team now carries 40-to-1 Bovada odds of reuniting with its former superstar, and BetDSI has the Heat as the longest of long shots -- at +4500 -- to land No. 23.

As for James' fellow big-name free agents, here are some of the best odds for where the San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George and a few other NBA veterans will play in 2018-19, courtesy of BetDSI:

Kawhi Leonard

Boston Celtics +175

Philadephia 76ers +285

Orlando Magic +350

San Antonio Spurs +500

Los Angeles Lakers +750

Los Angeles Clippers +3500

Field (Any Other Team) +150

Paul George

Los Angeles Lakers -150

Oklahoma City Thunder +175

Los Angeles Clippers +575

Field (Any Other Team) +1100

DeMarcus Cousins

New Orleans Pelicans +100

Field (Any Other Team) -130

Chris Paul

Houston Rockets +100

Los Angeles Lakers +325

Field (Any Other Team) +150

Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat -250

Los Angeles Lakers +750

Philadelphia 76ers +2500

Boston Celtics +2500

No Team (Retires) +350

Field (Any Other Team) +1000