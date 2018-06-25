NBA free agency odds: Lakers favorites for LeBron; Celtics, 76ers for Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles is the consensus destination for LeBron James, but the Cavs aren't totally out of the mix
Before the Cleveland Cavaliers had even been eliminated from the 2018 NBA Finals, oddsmakers had already released odds on where LeBron James will be playing basketball next season. LeBron has until June 29 to opt out of his $35.6-million contract for next season, which would make him an unrestricted free agent.
There has long been talk that James will take his talents to Southern California to join the Lakers next season, and the odds are in agreement: L.A. is the overwhelming favorite across multiple sportsbooks. Good news for Cavs fans this time around, though, as Cleveland has moved from No. 7 back in early June all the way up to No. 2 in Bovada's latest odds and No. 3 in BetDSI's odds.
Here are the latest odds for some of LeBron's projected suitors, courtesy of both Bovada (June 22) and BetDSI (June 25):
|Team
|Bovada odds (6/22)
|BetDSI odds (6/25)
Lakers
4/13
-250
Cavaliers
13/4
+425
15/2
N/A
76ers
10/1
+350
Celtics
18/1
N/A
20/1
+900
25/1
+3000
30/1
+750
|Heat
|40/1
|+4500
Outside of the Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers remain one of the top projected landing spots for King James, clocking in at No. 2 with +350 odds -- just ahead of +425 Cavaliers odds -- according to BetDSI. And the Sixers, much like the Lakers with Lonzo Ball, don't lack for up-and-coming star power thanks to the emergence of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, so if LeBron is looking for a big market with a strong supporting cast, it's unsurprising Philly is a popular prediction for his 2018-19 home.
Once considered a dark horse in the latest LeBron race, the Miami Heat have all but fallen out of the picture entirely. James' second NBA team now carries 40-to-1 Bovada odds of reuniting with its former superstar, and BetDSI has the Heat as the longest of long shots -- at +4500 -- to land No. 23.
As for James' fellow big-name free agents, here are some of the best odds for where the San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George and a few other NBA veterans will play in 2018-19, courtesy of BetDSI:
Kawhi Leonard
Boston Celtics +175
Philadephia 76ers +285
Orlando Magic +350
San Antonio Spurs +500
Los Angeles Lakers +750
Los Angeles Clippers +3500
Field (Any Other Team) +150
Paul George
Los Angeles Lakers -150
Oklahoma City Thunder +175
Los Angeles Clippers +575
Field (Any Other Team) +1100
DeMarcus Cousins
New Orleans Pelicans +100
Field (Any Other Team) -130
Chris Paul
Houston Rockets +100
Los Angeles Lakers +325
Field (Any Other Team) +150
Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat -250
Los Angeles Lakers +750
Philadelphia 76ers +2500
Boston Celtics +2500
No Team (Retires) +350
Field (Any Other Team) +1000
