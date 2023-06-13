Fred VanVleet is expected to decline his $22.8 million player option from the Toronto Raptors and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, per Adrian Wojnarowski. This isn't a surprising development, as VanVleet is set to earn more money with a new contract, but there will be plenty of suitors interested in signing him away from Toronto when free agency starts on June 30.

The Raptors could be in the mix to re-sign VanVleet, but that is all dependent on what path Toronto decides to go down in the offseason. After missing the playoffs and recently firing head coach Nick Nurse (and hiring Darko Rajakovic), the Raptors are at a crossroads with their future.

They could continue with their nucleus of VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and others in hopes of retooling the roster and try to make the playoffs next season, or they could hit the reset button, trade away players and start to build around 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. If the Raptors decide to do the latter, they could look to do a sign-and-trade with VanVleet in and effort to get assets back and not lose him for nothing.

VanVleet is the first notable player to decline a player option this summer in order to test free agency, and he will not be the last. Below is a full list of the notable player options this offseason, which includes stars like James Harden, Draymond Green and Khris Middleton.

NBA player option tracker