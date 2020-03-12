NBA G League also suspends play indefinitely due to concerns about coronavirus

In one of the most shocking news stories in league history, the NBA suspended play indefinitely on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, the G League has decided to follow suit and will also be done for the foreseeable future.

The league issued a statement on social media late on Wednesday night:

In response to the coronavirus pandemic and following the NBA's announcement tonight that it is suspending game play, the NBA G League has also suspended the 2019-20 season, effective after tonight's games.

NBA games will be off for at least two weeks, according to a report from Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, and per Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, teams will still be allowed to practice. It's likely the G League will follow the NBA's guidelines, but at this point, it's far too early to know how long either league will be affected.

In recent days, the league had started implementing measures to protect players, including limiting contact to media members. Locker rooms were made off limits, and a six-to-eight feet buffer for press conferences was enforced. Furthermore, there were plans to potentially play the rest of the season without fans. Things obviously escalated quickly on Wednesday night following Gobert's positive test.

At this point, teams who have played the Jazz in the last 10 days are being asked to self-quarantine. That includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Thunder. Further steps by the league have yet to be announced.