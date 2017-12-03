NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Harden, Rockets beat Lonzo, Lakers

Welcome back, friends. We only had five games on this NBA Sunday, but there were a number of intriguing matchups on the docket.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Sunday, Dec. 3

Harden, Paul too much for Lakers

On Sunday, the Lakers found out on why the Rockets have the best record in the Western Conference. James Harden scored 36 points to go along with nine assists, while Chris Paul added 21 points and six assists to help the Rockets win their seventh in a row. Houston has won 13 of its past 14. Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 22 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Curry leads blowout for Warriors

You know the Warriors are having a good game when Steph Curry doesn't even need to play the fourth quarter. Curry needed only three quarters to put up a game-high 30 points, and the Warriors beat the Heat by 28. You know he's got it going when he makes shots like this.

Kuzma throws it down

You can't execute the give-and-go any better than this. Kyle Kuzma took the feed from Corey Brewer and knew what to do with it.

The Kuzma-Brewer give-and-go results in a Kuzma slam on the back end!#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/E2KkXim1yU — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2017

Grant destroys the rim

When Jerami Grant is coming toward the rim, it's probably best to just get out of the way.

Livingston makes contact with ref, gets ejected

Shaun Livingston is usually pretty mild-mannered, but on Sunday he went forehead-to-forehead with an official and promptly got tossed.

.@chrismilestv reacts to Shaun Livingston's ejection against the Miami Heat.



➡️ The halftime show is coming up NEXT on NBA TV 📺. pic.twitter.com/elcFuEjof1 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 4, 2017

Nikola Vucevic scores 34 in Orlando win

Nikola Vucevic had 34 points and 12 rebounds in a much-needed victory for the Magic. He also made franchise history, passing Darrell Armstrong on the Magic's all-time scoring list.

Nikola Vucevic has recorded the 12th career 30+ PT/10+ REB game of his @NBA career.



Today he has passed Darrell Armstrong (5,898) for 9th on the Magic’s all-time scoring list.#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/fPNBPs6CNs — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 3, 2017

Magic's Simmons with authority

Orlando's shooting guard rises up for a monster putback slam in Madison Square Garden.

Jack finds Beasley with sweet bounce pass



Michael Beasley is picking up the scoring slack in place of Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. against Orlando.

The Mavericks talk ... hot dogs?

Nerlens Noel snuck into the media room at halftime Saturday night to grab a hot dog. He and Rick Carlisle addressed this Sunday.

.@NerlensNoel3 and Head Coach Rick Carlisle address the media about hot dogs. 🌭🌭🌭 pic.twitter.com/qWi8Hs8NrZ — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 3, 2017

Quick hits: