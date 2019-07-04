NBA Summer League 2019: How to watch Zion Williamson's Pelicans games, dates, times, TV channels, live stream
The No. 1 pick will easily have the most eyes on him throughout the NBA's Summer League schedule in Las Vegas
The NBA world has been buzzing about Zion Williamson since the star big man burst onto the scene with Duke at the start of the college basketball season.
Now Williamson is fresh off of being the No. 1 overall pick of the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft. Following the trade of All-Star center Anthony Davis, the Pelicans have completely reshaped their roster with the likes of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Williamson.
The Pelicans begin Summer League play on Friday, July 5 when they take on the New York Knicks. The contest will put former Duke teammates in Williamson and R.J. Barrett against one another. Barrett and Williamson were two of the top three picks in the draft, with Barrett going to New York at No. 3.
The entire league will have its eyes on Williamson's debut. After all, the star forward was a human highlight reel while at Duke and easily the most explosive player that the college ranks had to offer.
Williamson and the Pelicans will also take on three of the top 10 picks during New Orleans' Summer League schedule.
New Orleans will face the Washington Wizards on July 6 in a game that will pit Williamson against No. 9 Rui Hachimura. On July 8, the Pelicans face the Chicago Bulls and No. 7 pick Coby White.
On July 10, the Pelicans face the Cleveland Cavaliers and No. 5 pick Darius Garland. The Cavaliers also have first-round picks Kevin Porter Jr. and Dylan Windler, so there should be plenty of potential on the floor.
Here's how to watch all of Williamson's games in the Las Vegas Summer League.
2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League
- Dates: July 5-15
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U, NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV -- try for free (games on NBA TV)
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards
- Date: Saturday, July 6
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Date: Monday, July 8
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV -- try for free
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Date: Wednesday, July 10
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN 2
- Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ
