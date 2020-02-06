NBA trade deadline grades: 76ers reportedly add shooting with Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III from Warriors

We knew that the Golden State Warriors were probably discussing trades surrounding forwards Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III when they were held out of Wednesday's 129-88 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. A couple of hours after the game, the deal was reportedly agreed upon.

The Warriors will send Burks and Robinson to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for three second-round picks (Dallas' 2020 pick, Denver's 2021 and Toronto's 2022), according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Philadelphia adds two rotation-caliber wings who are both shooting over 37 percent from 3-point range this season, while Golden State was expected to make a move or two before the trade deadline in order to get under the luxury tax. Here's a look at the full trade and grades for each team.

Philadelphia 76ers get:

Golden State Warriors get:

Mavericks' 2020 second-round pick

Nuggets' 2021 second-round pick

Raptors' 2022 second-round pick

76ers trade grade: B+

Burks and Robinson aren't the most eye-popping names on the trade market, but they directly address one of Philadelphia's biggest needs: Shooting. Entering Wednesday night, the 76ers were 21st in the league in 3-point percentage, and 24th in 3-point makes per game. Robinson is shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line this season on a career-high 3.5 attempts per game, while Burks is making 37.5 percent of his 3-pointers on nearly five attempts per game. Both are averaging career-highs in points with the injury-plagued Warriors. With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons drawing so much attention on the inside, the 76ers needed to upgrade the shooters around them, and they've done that with this trade. Both Burks and Robinson are in the 56th percentile in catch-and-shoot situations, scoring 1.08 points per possession, according to Synergy Sports Technology, which means they should be a good fit as floor-spacers.

Robinson grades out poorly this season as a defender in terms of metrics, but that's partly due to the Warriors' struggles as a team on that end of the floor. He has the strength, length and size to be a quality perimeter defender off the Sixers' bench. Burks isn't known for his defensive prowess, but he adds another ball-handler and playmaker to Philadelphia's second unit. With added offensive responsibility this season, Burks has scored 0.92 points per possession as the pick-and-roll ball-handler this season, according to Synergy, which ranks in the 72nd percentile of the league.

Overall, the Sixers added two sharpshooting wings who can certainly help in a postseason series for three second-round picks. That's a win for Philly, who has disappointed this season despite a 31-20 record.

Warriors trade grade: A

The Warriors needed to shed salary to get under the luxury tax, and this move helps them accomplish that -- according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the trade saves the Warriors $4.2 million. They also got a decent haul of picks for two players on expiring, minimum deals. After this move and the Willie Cauley-Stein trade, Golden State now has five second-round picks over the next three seasons, in addition to whichever high first-round pick they end up with in this year's lottery. Losing Burks and Robinson obviously hurts in the short-term, but neither player was necessarily a part of the team's future, and they can always choose to bring one or both of them back during free agency this summer. Mostly this was a move to get under the tax, and for the Warriors to get three second-rounders out of it is just icing on top. Let's not forget that Draymond Green is one of the league's most famous second-round success stories.