With the NBA Finals now in the rearview mirror, the focus around the league now shifts to the upcoming draft on June 22, and free agency, which starts on June 30. Between now and then there will be no shortage of free agency and trade rumors as every team in the league tries to improve their roster ahead of the 2023-24 season. We've already gotten rumors about the Washington Wizards looking at trading All-Star guard Bradley Beal, with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns in serious trade talks with the Wizards.

With all of the trade chatter popping up, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest news. So here's a roundup of some of the most recent rumors circulating around the league.

Heat, Suns in trade talks for Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards have engaged in serious trade talks with the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat regarding All-Star guard Bradley Beal, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. It was recently reported that Beal and the Wizards would work together to find a trade partner for him, and the team gave the guard permission to talk to other teams in hopes of fostering a trade. The Heat have long been a rumored suitor for Beal, but the Suns have recently become a serious contender, per Charania.

It's unclear what each team would be offering for Beal, but Miami likely has the better trade package to offer the Wizards. The Heat could package several first-round picks with someone like Tyler Herro to bring in Beal. Meanwhile for Phoenix, without a tradable first-round pick through 2029, landing Beal seems far more difficult unless a third team is involved.

Mavericks looking to trade for Clint Capela

Dallas' interest in the Hawks big man stems from a report in which Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer said the Hawks were looking to trade John Collins and the No. 15 pick to the Mavericks for Davis Bertans and the No. 10 pick in the upcoming draft. However, per Fischer, the Mavericks would be more interested in the deal if it included Capela, not Collins. Capela would immediately fill a need for Dallas as a starting center, and trading him would give more minutes to young center Onyeka Okongwu, who showed great promise in his third season with the Hawks.

Suns interested in Malcolm Brogdon, John Collins

In addition to Phoenix being in trade talks for Beal, the Suns also have reported interest in Celtics' Sixth Man of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon, and Hawks forward John Collins, per Fischer. The Brogdon interest may change depending on where Beal gets traded, because Phoenix certainly couldn't swing both deals with their lack of trade assets and large contracts. The same goes for Collins, who is still owed $78.3 million over the next three years. But Phoenix's interest in all of these players signals that it intends on being active in the trade market. After losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets, it was evident that the Suns needed more quality depth to surround Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Any move made this offseason will be done in an effort to improve that depth.

Hawks have Pascal Siakam on their radar

The Raptors may or may not be entering a rebuild, we'll just have to wait and see which path they decide. But if the team ultimately decides to not re-sign free agent guard Fred VanVleet, it could signal that other players are available, like Siakam. If that's the case, then the Hawks are one team that has registered interest in the All-Star forward, per Fischer. Siakam would immediately improve Atlanta's defense, and give the Hawks another scoring weapon alongside Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. It's unclear what trade market Siakam has, but given his two-way capabilities and championship experience with Toronto, the Raptors will surely be looking to get back a decent haul for him. Atlanta has assets to send back in a deal, but if Siakam becomes available the Hawks surely wouldn't be the only team looking to add him to their roster.