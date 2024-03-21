We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will visit the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 44-25 overall and 27-7 at home, while Brooklyn is 26-43 overall and 10-24 on the road. The Bucks are currently the No. 2 seed in the East, while the Nets are 11th and have fallen 4.5 games back of an NBA play-in tournament spot thanks to a four-game losing streak.

The Bucks have won the last four-head-to-head matchups with the Nets, but Brooklyn is 2-1 against the spread over the last three meetings. Milwaukee is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Nets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 220.5 points.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 74-48 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,400.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Nets spread: Bucks -9.5

Bucks vs. Nets over/under: 220.5 points

Bucks vs. Nets money line: Bucks: -443, Nets: +342

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets took a 104-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Cameron Thomas had 25 points in the loss, while Day'Ron Sharpe had eight points, 17 rebounds, three assists and two blocks off the bench.

However, Brooklyn shot an abysmal 36.9% from the field as a team and went 12-for-40 from the 3-point line. The Nets were also outrebounded 48-42, but the squad ranks in the top half of the NBA in both offensive rebounding percentage (10th) and defensive rebounding percentage (14th). Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) is out for Brooklyn, while Nicolas Claxton (illness) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, the Bucks suffered their closest loss since November 9, 2023 on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Boston Celtics by a score of 122-119. The close match was extra heartbreaking for the Bucks, who almost overcame a 21-point deficit.

Damian Lillard went 6 for 10 from the 3-point line on his way to 32 points and also dished out six assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Thursday, so Lillard may have to continue carrying the scoring load for Milwaukee.

Key Betting Info

The Nets will be relying on another big game from Thomas to pull off a victory. For the season, Thomas has averaged 21.5 points and 2.7 assists.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Nets are 0-4-2 against the spread in their last 6 games when the spread was between +8 to +11.

The Bucks are 6-15-1 against the spread in their last 22 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games when the spread was between -11 to -8.

How to make Bucks vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

Who wins Nets vs. Bucks?