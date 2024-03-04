The Brooklyn Nets will look for the season sweep and keep their playoff hopes alive when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an inter-conference matchup on Monday. The Grizzlies (20-41), who are 13th in the Western Conference, are 7-13 against Eastern Conference foes. The Nets (24-36), 11th in the East, are 8-17 vs. West opponents. Memphis is 13-17 in road games in 2023-24, while Brooklyn is 15-17 on its home court. Desmond Bane (ankle), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Ja Morant (shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger) and Ziaire Williams (hip) are among the Grizzlies who are out, while Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) is doubtful. Cam Thomas (ankle) is out for Brooklyn, while Ben Simmons (back) is questionable.

Tipoff from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies lead the all-time series 29-25, but the Nets have won two in a row in the series, including a 111-86 win at Memphis on Feb. 26. The Nets are 9-point favorites in the latest Grizzlies vs. Nets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 209.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Grizzlies. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Grizzlies vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Grizzlies spread: Brooklyn -9

Nets vs. Grizzlies over/under: 209.5 points

Nets vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis +310, Brooklyn -398

MEM: The Grizzlies have hit the team total under in 48 of their last 76 games (+16.10 units)

BRK: The Nets have hit the first-quarter game total under in 30 of their last 40 games (+19.05 units)

Why the Nets can cover

Small forward Mikal Bridges is coming off a pair of strong performances in back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Hawks. In Thursday's 124-97 win, he scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added five assists in 34 minutes. He followed that up with a 38-point, five-rebound effort in a 114-102 win on Saturday. He finished with 11 points in the first meeting against the Grizzlies last week. For the season, he is averaging 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and one steal in 60 games, all starts.

With Thomas ruled out, look for small forward Cameron Johnson to pick up some of the scoring slack. With Thomas missing the two games against Atlanta, Johnson stepped in and scored 29 points on Thursday and 23 on Saturday. For the season, Johnson has played in 47 games, including 43 starts, and is averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He scored 12 points and added three assists in the first meeting against Memphis.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

With Memphis decimated by injuries, one of the top scoring options will be third-year veteran Lamar Stevens, who was acquired last month from Boston. Since the trade, Stevens has scored 10 or more points in five of eight games, including a 19-point performance in a 122-92 loss to Portland on March 1. He scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists in the first meeting with the Nets.

Rookie forward GG Jackson II, who was drafted in the second round of last year's NBA Draft, has played well of late, including a 17-point effort in Saturday's loss to Portland. He scored 11 points against the Blazers on Friday. In 28 games, including one start, he is averaging 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 20.5 minutes of action. He has scored 20 or more points five times, including a season-high 27-points in a 113-110 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 15.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 222 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time.

So who wins Nets vs. Grizzlies, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time?