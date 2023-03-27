A matchup between top NBA MVP candidates is on tap Monday when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (50-24) host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) at Ball Arena. Denver is 31-6 at home and Philadelphia is 23-14 on the road. The Nuggets are coming off an impressive 129-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, and have won four of their last five games. The Sixers will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak after losing to the Phoenix Suns 125-105 on Saturday. Embiid (calf) and James Harden (Achilles) are listed as questionable for Philadelphia, while Michael Porter Jr. (heel) is questionable for Denver.

Nuggets vs. 76ers spread: Nuggets -5

Nuggets vs. 76ers over/under: 231 points

Nuggets vs. 76ers money line: Denver -195, Philadelphia +162

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets' matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday was close at halftime, but Denver turned on the heat in the second half with 66 points. Denver blew past Milwaukee 129-106. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists in addition to six rebounds.

Jokic continues to make a strong case to take home his third consecutive NBA MVP award. The 28-year-old Serbian enters Monday's matchup averaging 24.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game. With eight games left on their regular season schedule, Denver holds a three game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Jamal Murray (20.2 points, 6.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds per game) and Aaron Gordon (16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game) have also had productive seasons for the Nuggets.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, the 76ers have to be aching after a bruising 125-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by point guard Tyrese Maxey, who shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 37 points and seven boards.

The 76ers could be without MVP contender Joel Embiid (33.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists per game) and All-Star point guard James Harden (21.4 points, 10.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds per game) for this matchup. Embiid is nursing a sore right calf, while Harden is battling a sore Achilles. Both are listed as questionable on the team's injury report heading into Monday. Like the Nuggets, the Sixers are in a tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia currently holds the No. 3 seed, 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics and four games behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

