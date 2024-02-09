The Denver Nuggets hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings in a Western Conference matchup on Friday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 29-21 overall and 14-9 at home, while Denver is 36-16 overall and 15-12 on the road. The Nuggets enter Friday riding a three-game winning streak after knocking off the Los Angeles Lakers 114-106 on Thursday. The Kings are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after losing to the Detroit Pistons 133-120 on Wednesday.

Tip-off in Sacramento is schedule for 10 p.m. ET. The Kings are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Nuggets odds, and the over/under is 233.5 points. Before making any Kings vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven simulation model at SportsLine.

Kings vs. Nuggets spread: Kings -1.5

Kings vs. Nuggets over/under: 233.5 points

Kings vs. Nuggets money line: Kings: -122, Nuggets: +103

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings came into their matchup on Wednesday as heavy favorites, but still came up short, falling 133-120 to the Detroit Pistons. Domantas Sabonis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 11 or more rebounds the last seven times he's played. Malik Monk was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 23 points and ten assists.

The Kings have a solid young core built around Sabonis (19.9 points, 13.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists) and point guard De'Aaron Fox (26.9 points, 5.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds). Malik Monk (14.8 points, 5.3 assists) and Keegan Murray (15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds) are also key contributors. The Kings are 6-10 against the spread in their last 16 games when the spread was between -3 to +3.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, the Nuggets waltzed into their game on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 114-106 win over Los Angeles. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Nuggets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jamal Murray, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 assists.

Murray is on a roll when it comes to assists, as he's now posted ten or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Michael Porter Jr., who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds. Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic continues to be a dominant force for Denver, averaging 26.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game -- all team highs.

