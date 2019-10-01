Pelicans' JJ Redick doesn't want Zion Williamson to ruin his postseason streak

Teams participated in media day all across the league on Monday, which means the NBA season is approaching. One of the more hilarious moments from the press conferences around the country came at New Orleans Pelicans media day when JJ Redick was asked about rookie sensation Zion Williamson.

Redick said that he recently got to sit down and talk with Williamson. His main message to the Duke sensation? "Don't f--- this up for me."

JJ to Zion: Don’t 🤐 this up for me



Zion: Yea. He did say that. 😂 pic.twitter.com/YSMioZ8VaI — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 30, 2019

Redick was referring to the fact that he's played in the postseason in each of his first 13 NBA seasons. Williamson also admitted that he's just a rookie and pointed towards some of the responsibility being on Redick in a joking manner.

The sharpshooting guard has been in great situations throughout the duration of his professional career. Redick started off with the Orlando Magic, when he was selected by the franchise with the No. 11 pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. The fellow Duke product played the first six seasons of his career in Orlando before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Following a short and unsuccessful tenure with the Bucks, Redick landed with the Los Angeles Clippers in a sign-and-trade and spent four seasons there. Redick signed a pair of one-year deals the past two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and served as one of the team's top shooters.

Redick has been an integral piece wherever he's gone because of his ability to knock down shots from the perimeter. When NBA free agency opened this summer, he signed a two-year, $26.5 million deal with the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are expected to be one of the more exciting teams around the NBA due to their youth movement. The team finally shipped superstar center Anthony Davis out of town to the Los Angeles Lakers and acquired a package of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart. If that wasn't impressive enough, New Orleans was fortunate to have the first pick in the draft and selected Williamson, who has been tabbed as a generational talent.

The Pelicans could certainly push for a playoff spot this season and that's clearly what Redick is gunning for.