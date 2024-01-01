The Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to meet on Monday in an Eastern Conference battle. Toronto is 12-20 overall and 8-9 at home, while Cleveland is 18-14 overall and 9-6 on the road. The Cavs defeated the Raptors, 105-102, at home on November 26 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Toronto is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds, according to SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 227 points.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers spread: Raptors -2.5

Raptors vs. Cavaliers over/under: 227 points

Raptors vs. Cavaliers money line: Raptors: -136, Cavaliers +115

CLE: The Cavaliers are 6-3 ATS as a road underdog this season

TOR: The Raptors are 2-1 ATS over their last three games

What to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have won five of their last seven games but enter off a 119-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The Cavs have been spreading the scoring around with five different leading scorers over their last five games. Donovan Mitchell, who leads Cleveland at 28 points per game, had 34 points against the Bucks after missing the previous four games with an illness. He averaged 28.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game over nine games in December.

Cleveland has battled injuries this season with Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee) out, ranking second and third on the team in scoring, respectively. That puts more of the burden on Mitchell when healthy. Caris LeVert averaged 16.3 points with Jarrett Allen adding 15.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game last month, taking on more of the offensive responsibilities without Garland and Mobley.

What to know about the Raptors

The new-look Raptors will play their first game with new assets from their recent trade in the lineup. Toronto traded OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa to the Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick on Saturday. The Raptors gave the Pistons their first win in 28 contests with a short-handed lineup on Saturday with Detroit winning, 129-127.

Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is a Toronto native with the chance to play in his hometown on a nightly basis, starting with Monday's home contest. He was averaging 18.2 ppg with the Knicks this year after averaging 19.6 ppg last season. Quickley is averaging a career-high 15 ppg in his fourth NBA season. Forward Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 21.9 ppg, including scoring 35 points against the Pistons, as Monday begins a new era in Toronto.

