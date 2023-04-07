The Houston Rockets are reportedly expected to part ways with head coach Stephen Silas at the end of the regular season, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Over three seasons with the Rockets, Silas has compiled a 57-177 record while in Houston, and despite the team currently being in the midst of a rebuild, the front office has intentions of contending for the postseason next year, per Fischer.

Silas' contract is up at the end of this season, and among the possible replacements for him are current Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Fischer reports that the Raptors are "openly evaluating" Nurse's fit as the head coach, and his comments recently discussing his future with the franchise suggest he may be looking to step down as head coach.

The change in head coach for the Rockets may have something to do with the team's reported intention of pursuing James Harden in free agency this summer. Harden has a player option this summer with the Philadelphia 76ers, and if he declines he'll become an unrestricted free agent. There's been reports that Harden has been "seriously" considering a return to Houston, where he's spent the majority of his career and immersed himself into the Houston community.

In addition to Nurse, other candidates that the Rockets could be looking at if Silas is removed as head coach are Scott Brooks, who is currently an assistant for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Harden connection to Brooks is obvious, given he was the All-Star guard's head coach early in his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fischer reports that several of the possible candidates that Houston could be looking at have a connection to Harden. Rex Kalamian, who is an assistant head coach for the Pistons is also a name being connected to the Rockets head coaching job should they move on from Silas. Kalamian was an assistant under Brooks during Harden's time at OKC.

With a talented young core, and a potential top-3 pick in the upcoming draft in June, the Rockets are an enticing job for a head coach. If the Rockets bring in the right person, it could also help them in their pitch to bring Harden back to Houston.