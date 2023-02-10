Russell Westbrook has not been officially bought out of his contract by the Utah Jazz, who traded for him as part of a three-team deal on Wednesday. His decision on whether to ask for a buyout is expected to come soon. He is reportedly open to staying with the Jazz, but the wide belief is that he will ultimately move on.

If and when Westbrook decides to go the buyout route, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the Chicago Bulls "could be a frontrunner" to sign him.

"If he gets out into the buyout market, there is significant interest in Westbrook," Wojnarowski said, via RealGM. "I think one team you got to watch and I think will be a frontrunner are the Chicago Bulls. Billy Donovan certainly coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. If you go further down his bench, Mo Cheeks, Josh Longstaff... There is a staff of former OKC assistants who all had good relationships and worked well with Westbrook with the Bulls. And you could see how he fits just bringing some energy and fire to that team's bench."

Earlier Friday, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that the Bulls and Heat would be Westbrook's top two choices.

Again, Westbrook hasn't been bought out by Utah yet. He could still stay there. But if he does decide to take a buyout, it's looking like he will join one of two Eastern Conference playoff contenders.