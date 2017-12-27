Stephen Curry ankle injury update: Warriors star likely to return Saturday vs. Grizzlies

Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a right ankle sprain in a Dec. 4 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, and has yet to return to action. We'll continue to update his status as news becomes available.

Latest Curry injury update

Curry will miss Friday's game against the Hornets, but coach Steve Kerr said he expects his point guard will return on Saturday against the Grizzlies. If that's the case, it will mean that Curry will have missed 11 games due to the injury.

Warriors officially rule out Stephen Curry for tomorrow. Steve Kerr said earlier he anticipated Curry would return on Saturday vs Memphis given back to back. Warriors then don’t play until Jan. 3 in Dallas — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 28, 2017

The injury

Curry hobbled to the locker room late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 125-115 win over the Pelicans after twisting his right ankle badly while going for a steal.

Curry leaves the game :( pic.twitter.com/jBvMfxxtMq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 5, 2017

Curry's ankle injury history

Here's a timeline outlining the history of Curry's ankle problems over the years: