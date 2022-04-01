Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will reportedly miss the remainder of the regular season after being diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left foot, the team announced on Friday. The plan at this moment is for Curry to continue his rehab and begin individual on-court activities next week with his eventual return to practice based on his continued progress.

Late in the second quarter of their March 16 matchup with the Boston Celtics at Chase Center, Marcus Smart collided with Curry as the Celtics guard dove on the floor for a loose ball. Curry had to check out of the game and did not return.

After the Warriors' 110-88 loss, coach Steve Kerr called Smart's dive "dangerous." He also expressed his displeasure directly to Smart during the game. "He's a hell of a player, gamer, a competitor," Kerr told reporters. "I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we're good. But I thought it was a dangerous play."

For Golden State, a sprained ligament is far from the worst outcome -- The Athletic described the diagnosis as a sigh of relief -- but losing Curry is a significant setback. Only five regular-season games remain for the Warriors, and they wanted to use the final stretch of the regular season to solidify their rotation and find a rhythm heading into the playoffs. Klay Thompson didn't make his debut until January and Draymond Green recently returned from an absence that lasted more than two months, so Curry has played a total of 11 minutes this season with both of them by his side.

That is a frighteningly low number, not necessarily for those three champions but for the rest of the team. Everything that Golden State does on offense revolves around Curry, and everything he does is enhanced by Green's playmaking and Thompson's movement. The Warriors will play the same style with Curry out, but it won't work the same way. This season, with Curry on the court, they've scored 115.2 points per 100 possessions with a +10.2 point differential, according to Cleaning The Glass. Without Curry, they've scored 107.8 per 100 with a -5.0 point differential. Kerr's coaching staff will have difficult decisions to make regarding the playoff rotation, and it will be difficult to judge the many role players competing for spots when Curry is not next to them.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

At 48-29, Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference, with a two-game cushion over the Utah Jazz. "Whether we're the No. 2 seed or No. 3 seed, we're going to win a championship," Green said recently, but there is now some danger that the Warriors could finish lower than that. Regardless of where they end up, though, their challenge is to coalesce quickly when Curry is able to return, then try to peak at the right time.

In 2016, Curry hurt his ankle in Game 1 of the Golden State's first-round series against the Houston Rockets, missed the next two games and sprained his right knee in Game 4. That knee injury kept him out of the lineup for two weeks, but he returned in Game 4 of the second round against the Portland Trail Blazers. If Curry can make it back by playoff time, then the timing here isn't nearly as disruptive. That team, however, had just finished the best regular season in NBA history, and it had won a championship the previous season. This one has a lot more to figure out.