Suns trade Eric Bledsoe to Bucks for Greg Monroe, future first-round pick

The Eric Bledsoe saga has officially come to a close in Phoenix.

Just days after he was reportedly set to begin using the team facilities again in order to stay in shape, the Suns sent Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix will receive Greg Monroe along with a future first-round pick and a 2018 second-round pick from Milwaukee in exchange for the disgruntled guard.

Here are the protections for the picks, according to the Suns website:

Milwaukee's first-round pick will convey to the Suns in 2018 if in the range of 11-16 overall, in 2019 if in the range of 4-16, in 2020 if in the range of 8-30 and in 2021 will be unprotected if it has not yet been conveyed. The Suns will receive Milwaukee's second-round pick in 2018 if in the range of 48-60 overall.

Bledsoe is reportedly planning to join the team in San Antonio on Wednesday.

Eric Bledsoe is not expected to play w/ MIL tonight in CLE, multiple sources tell ESPN. Plan is to meet Bucks in San Antonio tomorrow. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 7, 2017

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the trade will have pretty much no impact on the Bucks moving forward because of the loss of Monroe.

MILWAUKEE WIN WIN% PLAYOFF SEED Current Forecast 43.0 52.4% 77.6% 7 w/ Bledsoe 43.1 52.6% 77.8% 7 IMPACT 0.1 0.1% 0.2% -- PHOENIX WIN WIN% PLAYOFF SEED Current Forecast 29.0 35.4% 0.4% 14 After Trade 29.0 37.9% 0.4% 14 IMPACT 0.0 2.5% 0.0% --

Monroe is in the final year of a three-year, $51M deal, and will be a free agent after this season, but there is always the possibility that the rebuilding Suns decide to just buy him out before the season is done. If they do, Monroe would figure to be highly sought after by playoff teams looking for a boost off the bench.

Bledsoe, of course, has been quite unhappy in Phoenix. Last season, despite the fact that he was healthy, the team sat him down for the final month or so in order to try and get a better draft pick. This season, after starting off 0-3, including the worst-ever opening night loss in NBA history, Bledsoe tweeted "I dont wanna be here." Hours later, coach Earl Watson was fired, and Bledsoe was sent home by the team.

Now with the Bucks, Bledsoe will have a chance to join a team that figures to be in the middle of a playoff race, and build on what was a career season last year with the Suns, when he averaged 21.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.