The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns both look to bounce back on Friday night after falling earlier this week in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals. Sacramento (11-8) fell to New Orleans, 127-117, while Phoenix (12-9) came up short against the Lakers, 106-103. Each team won two of four games they played head-to-head during the 2022-23 season. Sacramento is 10-9 against the spread, while Phoenix is 9-11-1 ATS in 2023.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Friday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Sacramento is favored by 2 points in the latest Kings vs. Suns odds, while the over/under is 235 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Suns vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Kings spread: Kings -2

Suns vs. Kings over/under: 235 points

Suns vs. Kings money line: Kings -132, Suns +111

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento is led by two underrated stars, guard De'Aaron Fox and center Domantas Sabonis. In 14 games played thus far this season, Fox has been elite, averaging 30.3 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. On Monday night, he played 40 minutes and scored 30 points on 10 of 25 shooting, chipping in five rebounds and four assists in the team's loss to New Orleans.

Sabonis is averaging 19.0 points nightly, with 11.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. He ranks fourth in the league in rebounding, ninth in assists and is a well-rounded big man similar to reigning two-time league MVP, Nikola Jokic. In 19 games this season, Sabonis has posted two triple-doubles, including a 26-13-10 line in Monday's loss against the Pelicans. Against a depleted Phoenix team tonight, Fox and Sabonis' success will be key to Sacramento covering the small spread as a road favorite.

Why the Suns can cover

Normally the Suns wouldn't be a home underdog but without stars Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (back) tonight, the heavy lifting falls on guard Devin Booker's shoulders. In 12 games this season, Booker is averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and a career high 8.2 assists. Especially without Durant's 31.0 PPG in the lineup, Booker will likely have to score more than 30 points for Phoenix to have a big chance in this matchup.

With shooting guard Grayson Allen (groin) out tonight as well, Eric Gordon will take on a heavier role in the Suns backcourt next to Booker. The sharpshooter is averaging 14.3 points nightly but has slumped lately, scoring 10 or fewer in two of his last three games. Phoenix's deep bench will be key tonight with players such as Keita Bates-Diop, Nassir Little, and Jordan Goodwin having to step up in order for the team to compete.

