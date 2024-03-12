The Indiana Pacers will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an interconference matchup on Tuesday. Oklahoma City is 45-19 overall and 26-6 at home, while Indiana is 36-29 overall and 16-16 on the road. This is their first matchup of the season, and they split their two meetings last year with the home team winning each contest.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Thunder are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 239.5 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Thunder picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Thunder vs. Pacers spread: Thunder -6.5

Thunder vs. Pacers over/under: 239.5 points

Thunder vs. Pacers money line: Thunder: -279, Pacers: +228

IND: The Pacers are 19-13-2 ATS as the underdog this season

OKC: The Thunder are 19-8 ATS as the home favorite this season

What to know about the Pacers

The Pacers are coming off a 111-97 victory over the Magic on Sunday as Indiana has alternated wins and losses over the past four games. The Pacers held the Magic to 37.5% shooting as they allowed their fewest points of the season. Indiana has the best scoring offense (122.9 points per game) but the second-worst scoring defense (121.5 ppg) with much of that due to playing at the second-fastest pace in the league. The Pacers have played far better defense as of late though, holding opponents below 121 points in four straight games and seven of their last nine contests.

Bennedict Mathurin, who was averaging 14.5 ppg, is out for the season after suffering a torn right labrum. This will put even more pressure on Tyrese Haliburton to create as the point guard is averaging 20.8 points while leading the league with 11.3 assists per contest. Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.6 points and seven rebounds per game over 24 contests since being acquired from the Raptors. The Pacers have had a different leading scorer in five straight games as their fast pace allows a variety of different players to contribute.

What to know about the Thunder

The Thunder enter on a three-game winning streak after knocking off the Grizzlies, 124-93, on Sunday. Oklahoma City is 10-2 over its last 12 games, climbing into the best record in the West, sitting a half-game above the defending champion Denver Nuggets. The Thunder held their opponents to 100 points or fewer in back-to-back games for the first time in two months as their 12th-ranked scoring defense (112.9 ppg) has risen to a new level of dominance lately. The Thunder have held opponents to 45.2% shooting, the third-lowest in the league, as their strong defense has been a key to OKC putting together its best season in years.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his offensive dominance. He's second in the NBA in scoring (31.1 ppg) and 16th in assists (6.4 per game). The 25-year-old has scored at least 30 points in 11 of his last 13 games, and he had 23 points in only 27 minutes in a runaway victory over Memphis. Jalen Williams (ankle) is questionable after playing just 10 minutes on Sunday, and the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is second on the team in scoring at 19 ppg. Chet Holmgren is adding 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds as the Thunder look to assert their place atop the West for the first time since the 2012-13 NBA season.

