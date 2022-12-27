The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 14-19 overall and 9-8 at home, while the Spurs are 11-22 overall and 5-10 on the road. The two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head matchups straight up, but the Thunder hold a 6-3-1 advantage against the spread during that span.

That includes a 119-111 win as 3-point home favorites late last month despite the fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not in the lineup for the Thunder. This time around, Oklahoma City is favored by 7 points in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 236.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 33-13 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Spurs spread: Thunder -7

Thunder vs. Spurs over/under: 236.5 points

Thunder vs. Spurs money line: Oklahoma City -278, San Antonio +222

Thunder vs. Spurs picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC fought the good fight in its overtime contest against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 128-125. The loss was just more heartbreak for OKC, who fell 105-101 when the teams previously met in November. Small forward Luguentz Dort had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 39 minutes with 3-for-10 shooting.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 44 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot in the loss and he appears well on his way to his first career NBA All-Star appearance. He is averaging 31.6 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season, and he should provide a huge boost for Oklahoma City after missing the first Thunder vs. Spurs matchup.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Speaking of close games: it was close, but the Spurs ultimately received the gift of a 126-122 win over Utah on Monday. Their center Jakob Poeltl looked sharp as he had 16 points in addition to nine boards and four blocks. Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Malaki Branham all scored 20 points or more in the victory, and San Antonio shot 55.2% from the floor as a team.

Gregg Popovich's squad also limited the Jazz to just 40.2% shooting from the field in that game. It was the second time in four games that the Spurs held their opponent to under 43.0% shooting from the floor and San Antonio earned a victory in each of those games.

How to make Spurs vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Thunder vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.