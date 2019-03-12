Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis
The Nuggets host the T-Wolves in an interdivisional matchup
The Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Northwest Division matchup on Tuesday night.
These are two teams heading in different directions, as the Nuggets are preparing themselves for the playoffs while the T-Wolves prepare for another lottery-bound season in 2019. However, both teams have gone on different streaks as of late, with the Nuggets losing four of their past five games. On the other hand, the 'Wolves have won three of their past four games.
The Nuggets have won both of the previous matchups this season, but they were by a combined three points. Denver defeated Minnesota 107-106 in their previous meeting on Feb. 2 despite Karl-Anthony Towns' 31-point, 12-rebound, 7-assist performance.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's matchup.
How to watch Timberwolves at Nuggets
- Date: Tuesday, March 12
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Nuggets -9
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
So what are the optimal NBA DFS tournament lineups for tonight? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on NBA DFS.
Storylines
Timberwolves: The T-Wolves are essentially out of the playoff race, but that doesn't mean they can't spoil the Nuggets' playoff seeding. At 32-35, Minnesota is six games out of the final playoff spot, but the Nuggets have lost four of their past five games and are barely holding onto the No. 2 seed. Towns appeared to suffer a knee injury in Sunday's game versus the New York Knicks, but it's apparently not serious - Minnesota claims it's merely a right knee inflammation and he is probable for tonight's game.
Nuggets: The Nuggets' hold on the No. 2 seed is by a mere two games over the Houston Rockets, who have won their past eight games. Denver was thumped 122-105 in their marquee showdown with the Golden State Warriors, beginning the game trailing 20-6. The starters were atrocious and the team has had four days to think about how they allowed the Warriors to run all over them.
Game prediction, pick
The T-Wolves could easily play spoiler here, but the mounting injuries of Towns (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (thigh) make me hesitant to pick them. The Nuggets have struggled drastically as of late, but there's no reason why they shouldn't take advantage of a banged-up T-Wolves squad at home.
