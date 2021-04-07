The Indiana Pacers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers are 22-27 overall and 8-15 at home, while Minnesota is 13-38 overall and 5-21 on the road. The Pacers have won the last four meetings between the teams, including a 134-128 overtime victory on Feb. 17.

Pacers vs. Timberwolves spread: Pacers -2

Pacers vs. Timberwolves over-under: 230 points

Pacers vs. Timberwolves money line: Indiana -130, Minnesota +110



What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers absorbed a 113-97 beating from the Bulls on Tuesday. Indiana has lost four of its past five games and nine of 10. Caris LeVert scored 20 points and collected six rebounds. The Bulls went on a 15-3 run early in the second quarter and easily held off the Pacers the rest of the way.

Domantas Sabonis (left ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hip) did not play on Tuesday. Myles Turner suffered a sprained ankle in the third quarter against the Bulls. LeVert has scored in double figures 10 times in 13 games with the Pacers.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves beat the Kings on Monday, 116-106. Minnesota is 3-4 in its past seven games. D'Angelo Russell returned from a 26-game layoff due to knee surgery and scored 25 points. He had 13 points in the first quarter.

Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter on Monday. Karl-Anthony Towns double-doubled with 23 points and 13 rebounds. He had 30 points and 10 rebounds in his last meeting with the Pacers.

