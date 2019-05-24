Warriors injury update: Kevin Durant unlikely to return for start of NBA Finals; DeMarcus Cousins practiced in full Friday

It appears the Golden State Warriors will have to continue their postseason run without Kevin Durant.

However, DeMarcus Cousins is looking more and more likely that he may be able to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. On Friday, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Cousins was a full participant in the team's practice with Durant and Andre Iguodala being the only players didn't practice.

Andre Iguodala didn’t practice today. Still no concern he’ll miss Game 1. Team scrimmaged. DeMarcus Cousins was a full participant. Looking more like Game 1 is possibility for him. pic.twitter.com/WnRaj9VlB1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 24, 2019

This comes after the Warriors announced on Thursday that Cousins and Durant won't return for Game 1 when the NBA Finals begin on May 30 as they recover from their respective injuries.

Durant initially injured his right calf in the second round against the Houston Rockets on May 8. While the injury wasn't considered "severe," the Warriors have been mum regarding the status and timetable of Durant's return as they've been re-evaluating their star on a weekly basis.

Despite missing their leading scorer over the last several games, the Warriors have managed to go 5-0 without Durant, including wins in Games 5 and 6 over the Houston Rockets in the semifinals and a sweep over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals.

Cousins, who tore his quad during the Warriors' series against the Clippers, continues to make good progress and practiced with the team for the first time since suffering the injury on April 16. Similar to Durant, he is expected to return at some point in the Finals.

While the Warriors await their 2019 Finals opponent -- the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks are still battling things out in the East finals -- they will undoubtedly want their stars back for the championship series -- especially with his help in guarding the likes of either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard during the closing minutes of a tight game.