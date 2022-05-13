Well, Game 5 certainly didn't work out as the Golden State Warriors had hoped. With an opportunity to close out the series against a Memphis Grizzlies team missing its best player in Ja Morant, the Warriors got completely dominated and ultimately ended up on the wrong side of one of the biggest routs in recent postseason memory. They lost the game by a final score of 134-95. Even with the loss, the Warriors still lead the series 3-2, and they'll have another opportunity to close it out in Game 6 on Friday night. In order to do that, though, they'll have to play a whole lot better than they did in Game 5.

On the other side, the Grizzlies will be looking to extend their season again and force a decisive Game 7 back in Memphis. They'll be without Morant for the third straight game, so another total team effort will be required if they hope to avoid elimination. In Game 6, Memphis had seven different players score in double figures, and that's the exact type of output they'll need again.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 6 between Golden State and Memphis.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

(2) Memphis Grizzlies vs. (3) Golden State Warriors

When: Friday, May 13 | 10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 13 | 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Canter -- San Francisco, California

Chase Canter -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN

ESPN | Watch ESPN Odds: MEM +300; GS -380; O/U 218.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Grizzlies: With Morant still sidelined, the Grizzlies will again need a complete team effort if they're going to extend their season. Last game, three of their five starters scored 20-plus points, and four other players scored in double figures. This balanced attack made them extremely tough for Golden State to guard, and led to an offensive explosion. As a team, they had a whopping 37 assists on 47 made field goals in Game 5 -- a stat indicative of some excellent ball movement. Without Morant there are more shots to go around, and Memphis' equal opportunity approach is its key to success.

Warriors: There's a whole lot of things that the Warriors need to improve upon from Game 5 in order to close out the series, but getting more from their key contributors would be a good start. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for just 41 total points in that game, and that's just not going to cut it. The Warriors have to find a way to get those guys going, especially Curry and Poole given the firepower that they're capable of producing. Look for Golden State to run some actions -- such as flares, pin-downs or staggers -- early in order to get Curry, Thompson and Poole some good looks to hopefully get them going.

Prediction

After getting embarrassed in Game 5, you have to think that the Warriors will be eager to bounce back. As a team with ample postseason experience, they know how important it is to close out a series when the opportunity is presented, and they already let one slip. Don't bet on it happening twice in a row. Pick: Warriors -8