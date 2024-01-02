The Orlando Magic will face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is 15-17 overall and 9-8 at home, while Orlando is 19-13 overall and 7-9 on the road. Orlando has had a somewhat surprising advantage recently in this head-to-head series, winning six of the last 10 matchups and covering the spread on seven occasions during that span.

The Magic have also been the better team against the number this season, going 22-10 against the spread while the Warriors are 14-17-1. However, Golden State is favored by 3 points in the latest Warriors vs. Magic odds, and the over/under is 230 points.

Warriors vs. Magic spread: Warriors -3

Warriors vs. Magic over/under: 230 points

Warriors vs. Magic money line: Warriors: -152, Magic: +128

What you need to know about the Magic

Last Sunday, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as it fell 112-107 to the Phoenix Suns. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Paolo Banchero, who scored 28 points to go along with nine rebounds and seven assists.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is developing into one of the league's best young stars, and he leads Orlando in points (21.7), rebounds (7.0) and assists (4.7) entering Tuesday's action. Franz Wagner also had 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the loss to Phoenix and is averaging 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season. Former top overall pick, Markelle Fultz (knee), is questionable to play on Tuesday after missing the last 24 games.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, the Warriors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 132-122 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. Chris Paul put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points (a season high) and six assists.

Stephen Curry also had 25 points and seven assists in the loss but the Golden State defense struggled. The Mavericks shot 55.7% from the floor and 40.0% from the 3-point line, and the Warriors have lost their last six games when allowing their opponent to shoot at least 40% from beyond the arc. Draymond Green (suspended) remains out for Golden State.

Key Betting Info

Curry will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. For the season, he has averaged 27.3 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 40.8% from the three point line.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Warriors are 3-10-1 against the spread in their last 14 games when favored at home.

The Magic are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games when the spread was between +2 to +5.

The Warriors are 4-11-2 against the spread in their last 17 games when at home.

How to make Warriors vs. Magic picks

