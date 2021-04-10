The Golden State Warriors will take on the Houston Rockets at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chase Center. The Warriors are 24-28 overall and 15-10 at home, while Houston is 14-38 overall and 7-19 on the road. The Warriors won the first meeting of the season on Mar. 17, 108-94.

Warriors vs. Rockets spread: Warriors -8.5

Warriors vs. Rockets over-under: 227.5 points

Warriors vs. Rockets money line: Golden State -440, Houston +360

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors fell 110-107 to the Washington Wizards on Friday. Stephen Curry shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 32 points, five assists and six boards. He has scored 32-plus points in each of his past five games. Golden State allowed Bradley Beal to score six points in the game's final 6.1 seconds. Curry missed a 28-footer as time expired.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 23 points on Friday. He has totaled 19-plus points and six-plus rebounds in each of his past three games. Golden State has lost four of its past five games. Juan Toscano-Anderson (elbow) is out for Saturday's game.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the Rockets were pummeled by the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, 126-109. Houston was outscored 41-10 in the second quarter. The Rockets missed 14 of 17 shots in the quarter. It was the second-most points Houston has been outscored by in franchise history and the most ever in the second quarter.

Christian Wood scored 23 points and blocked three shots on Friday. Houston has lost six of its last seven games. Danuel House Jr. remains out with an ankle injury.

