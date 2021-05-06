The Golden State Warriors will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chase Center. The Warriors are 33-33 overall and 19-11 at home, while Oklahoma City is 21-45 overall and 12-20 on the road. The Warriors won the first meeting of the season on April 14, 147-109.

Warriors vs. Thunder spread: Warriors -14.5

Warriors vs. Thunder over-under: 228.5 points

Warriors vs. Thunder money line: Golden State -1600, OKC +900

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State fell 108-103 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The Warriors occupy the ninth seed in the Western Conference, three games ahead of the 11th spot. Golden State has lost three of its last five games. Stephen Curry scored 37 points with eight three-pointers, and he has scored 37-plus in three of his last four games.

Andrew Wiggins had 26 points on Tuesday. Draymond Green had 12 rebounds and nine asssts. Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) and Eric Paschall (hip) will not play on Thursday.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City took a 103-99 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Gabriel Deck scored 16 points, and Darius Bazley, posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. The Thunder have lost four straight games and 18 of 19. They have won one game since the beginning of April.

Aleksej Pokusevski (knee) is out for Thursday's game, Luguentz Dort (hip) is questionable.

