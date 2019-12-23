2020 NFL Draft order: Bengals lock up No. 1 pick, Redskins and Lions make key moves up

See the latest NFL Draft order after the Giants pulled off a home win over the Dolphins

Congratulations to the Cincinnati Bengals. After showing enough heart to rally back from a huge deficit in Miami, an overtime loss to the Dolphins locks the Bengals into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 Draft. With the team needing a quarterback, expect every mock draft you see from here until draft night to slot LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in to Cincinnati.

The other battle of bottom four teams also went to overtime, where the Giants earned a victory and the Redskins earned a much better consolation prize by moving to No. 2 in the draft order. That puts them in the driver's seat to likely select Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, but they'll need to lose to the Cowboys in Dallas to maintain their status, as the Giants and Dolphins both would win strength of schedule tiebreakers.

The underrated storyline from Sunday's results is the Lions slipping past the Giants and Dolphins to take hold of the No. 3 pick in the draft. If they lose to the Packers next week, they'll pick no worse than third, and if a consensus No. 2 quarterback emerges after Burrow, that could mean landing an excellent package of picks to trade down if they choose.

Below you'll find the draft order as it stands heading into Sunday Night Football in Week 16.

2020 NFL Draft order (before Chiefs-Bears)

PickTeamRecordSOS
1Bengals1-140.571
2Redskins3-120.502
3Lions3-11-10.491
4Giants4-110.468
5Dolphins4-110.471
6Jaguars5-100.482
7Chargers5-100.495
8Panthers5-100.529
9Cardinals5-9-10.531
10Jets6-90.462
11Broncos6-90.520
12Browns6-90.558
13Falcons6-90.560
14Raiders7-80.475
15Colts7-80.496
16Cowboys7-80.498
17Buccaneers7-80.507
18Raiders (from CHI)7-70.478
19Dolphins (from PIT)8-70.478
20Jaguars (from LAR)8-70.551
21Titans*8-70.482
22Bills*10-50.453
23Vikings*10-40.444
24Seahawks*11-40.513
25Eagles*8-70.471
26Dolphins (from HOU)*10-50.513
27Chiefs*10-40.531
28Packers*11-30.459
29Patriots*12-30.473
30Saints*12-30.498
3149ers*12-30.491
32Ravens*13-20.493

* TBD by playoff finish

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends