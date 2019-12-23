2020 NFL Draft order: Bengals lock up No. 1 pick, Redskins and Lions make key moves up

Congratulations to the Cincinnati Bengals. After showing enough heart to rally back from a huge deficit in Miami, an overtime loss to the Dolphins locks the Bengals into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 Draft. With the team needing a quarterback, expect every mock draft you see from here until draft night to slot LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in to Cincinnati.

The other battle of bottom four teams also went to overtime, where the Giants earned a victory and the Redskins earned a much better consolation prize by moving to No. 2 in the draft order. That puts them in the driver's seat to likely select Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, but they'll need to lose to the Cowboys in Dallas to maintain their status, as the Giants and Dolphins both would win strength of schedule tiebreakers.

The underrated storyline from Sunday's results is the Lions slipping past the Giants and Dolphins to take hold of the No. 3 pick in the draft. If they lose to the Packers next week, they'll pick no worse than third, and if a consensus No. 2 quarterback emerges after Burrow, that could mean landing an excellent package of picks to trade down if they choose.

Below you'll find the draft order as it stands heading into Sunday Night Football in Week 16.

2020 NFL Draft order (before Chiefs-Bears)

Pick Team Record SOS 1 Bengals 1-14 0.571 2 Redskins 3-12 0.502 3 Lions 3-11-1 0.491 4 Giants 4-11 0.468 5 Dolphins 4-11 0.471 6 Jaguars 5-10 0.482 7 Chargers 5-10 0.495 8 Panthers 5-10 0.529 9 Cardinals 5-9-1 0.531 10 Jets 6-9 0.462 11 Broncos 6-9 0.520 12 Browns 6-9 0.558 13 Falcons 6-9 0.560 14 Raiders 7-8 0.475 15 Colts 7-8 0.496 16 Cowboys 7-8 0.498 17 Buccaneers 7-8 0.507 18 Raiders (from CHI) 7-7 0.478 19 Dolphins (from PIT) 8-7 0.478 20 Jaguars (from LAR) 8-7 0.551 21 Titans* 8-7 0.482 22 Bills* 10-5 0.453 23 Vikings* 10-4 0.444 24 Seahawks* 11-4 0.513 25 Eagles* 8-7 0.471 26 Dolphins (from HOU)* 10-5 0.513 27 Chiefs* 10-4 0.531 28 Packers* 11-3 0.459 29 Patriots* 12-3 0.473 30 Saints* 12-3 0.498 31 49ers* 12-3 0.491 32 Ravens* 13-2 0.493

* TBD by playoff finish