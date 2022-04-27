It's finally time for the 2022 NFL Draft. The NFC West does not figure to be one of the busier teams on the first couple days of the draft, what with two of its four teams having traded away their first-round picks, but the division is home to the defending Super Bowl champions, as well as two teams in major transition and another where there have been rumblings of unhappiness.

By the end of this weekend, we'll have a much clearer idea on how the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks see themselves, and how they want to proceed for the 2022 season. In the meantime, allow us to get you caught up on where they each stand heading into Thursday night.

It all begins with each of the four teams identifying their top needs, and then seeing if they're addressed this weekend.

Arizona Cardinals

Top 5 needs (unranked): IOL, WR, EDGE, LB, CB

Amazingly, the Cardinals have yet to put together a top-10 offense (in either scoring or efficiency) with Kyler Murray at the helm. If they're going to be serious contenders, that needs to change. After losing Christian Kirk in free agency, they probably need another receiver -- especially because counting on A.J. Green to stay healthy again is not a great bet. But the Cards also still have needs on defense, including for a pass-rusher to replace the departed Chandler Jones.

2022 draft picks:

Round (Overall Pick) Selection Grade 1 (23) TBD 2 (55) TBD 3 (87) TBD 6 (201) TBD 6 (217) TBD 7 (244) TBD 7 (256) TBD 7 (257) TBD

Los Angeles Rams

Top 5 needs (unranked): OL, WR, EDGE, CB, S

The defending champions aren't currently slated to make a pick until late on Day Two. Even then, they might not actually make that selection. While Les Snead wears shirts that say "f them picks," the truth is the Rams do plenty of work in the draft. They just prefer to trade down and make up for their lack of premium selections with a volume of picks on Day Two and Three. They have eight picks right now, and it would not be surprising if their final total were in double digits after some wheeling and dealing.

2022 draft picks:

Round (Overall Pick) Selection Grade 3 (104) TBD 4 (142) TBD 5 (175) TBD 6 (211) TBD 6 (212) TBD 6 (218) TBD 7 (238) TBD 7 (253) TBD

San Francisco 49ers

Top 5 needs (unranked): IOL, WR, IDL, CB, S

The Niners have their quarterback of the future in Trey Lance and an excellent infrastructure around him, but they also have a lot of things up in the air. What's going to happen with Deebo Samuel? What about Jimmy Garoppolo? They definitely need to fortify the interior of the offensive line after the departure of Laken Tomlinson, and they might need to start thinking about eventual replacements for Trent Williams and/or Alex Mack, the latter of whom has yet to decide whether he'll play in 2022. San Francisco could also use some help at defensive back after the group has been thinned out over the years.

2022 draft picks:

Round (Overall Pick) Selection Grade 2 (61) TBD 3 (93) TBD 3 (105) TBD 4 (134) TBD 5 (172) TBD 6 (187) TBD 6 (220) TBD 6 (221) TBD 7 (262) TBD

Seattle Seahawks

Top 5 needs (unranked): QB, OL, EDGE, LB, CB

It's a new era for the Seahawks. They have four of the top 75 picks, but they're also a prime trade-down candidate due to the current state of their roster. If you look at the premium positions, they don't really have anybody that you should be confident about in the long-term with the exception of DK Metcalf, and even that situation is somewhat murky. The Seahawks are rebuilding, the only question is whether they'll admit it to themselves and act accordingly during the draft.

2022 draft picks: