2020 Super Bowl: Chiefs vs. 49ers start time, TV channel, complete playoff bracket and results, and more

The Kansas City Chiefs were as motivated as any NFL team in the 2020 postseason after coming up just short in last season's AFC Championship game to the New England Patriots and it showed. Last season, the Chiefs luck was down -- they essentially lost the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl because defensive end Dee Ford was lined up offsides on a game-altering play. Coincidentally, Ford is now playing for the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV opponent the San Francisco 49ers -- it has all come full circle. This season, luck appears to be on Kansas City's side -- at least up until now. When Mahomes went down with a nasty-looking early-season injury, it looked like it had the potential to be a season-derailing trip to injured reserve for the NFL's reigning MVP. Instead, he came back, and he came back potentially stronger.

While the Chiefs enter this game with one of the NFL's strongest offenses, the 49ers are not too shabby themselves.The 49ers come equipped with an impressive offense of their own, to be fair, and while it's not as prolific as Mahomes and the Chiefs, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven he can shoot it out with the best of them. And when he's not outscoring Drew Brees in New Orleans with the aid of tight end George Kittle and wideouts Emmanuel Sanders and rookie Deebo Samuel, he's handing the ball off and watching Raheem Mostert rush for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship beatdown of the Green Bay Packers. And so, well, the Chiefs defense better strap on their big boy pants, much like they did to shut down Derrick Henry.

With everything on the line, something has to give, and something will.

Which side will come out on top when the final two teams of 2019 collide in Miami Gardens? We'll find out soon enough. Until then, here's everything you need to know about the Big Game:

How to watch Super Bowl LIV



Date: Feb. 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

TV: FOX

Who will sing the national anthem?

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.

Who will perform at halftime?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.

"America the Beautiful''

The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.

NFL playoff schedule

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Chiefs 35, Titans 24

49ers 37, Packers 20

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 11

49ers 27, Vikings 10

Titans 28, Ravens 12

Sunday, Jan. 12

Chiefs 51, Texans 31

Packers 28, Seahawks 23

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 4

Texans 22, Bills 19 (OT)

Titans 20, Patriots 13

Sunday, Jan. 5

Vikings 26, Saints 20 (OT)

Seahawks 17, Eagles 9