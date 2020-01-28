2020 Super Bowl: Chiefs vs. 49ers start time, TV channel, complete playoff bracket and results, and more
Super Bowl LIV is about to kickoff, and here's all the information you need to know
The Kansas City Chiefs were as motivated as any NFL team in the 2020 postseason after coming up just short in last season's AFC Championship game to the New England Patriots and it showed. Last season, the Chiefs luck was down -- they essentially lost the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl because defensive end Dee Ford was lined up offsides on a game-altering play. Coincidentally, Ford is now playing for the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV opponent the San Francisco 49ers -- it has all come full circle. This season, luck appears to be on Kansas City's side -- at least up until now. When Mahomes went down with a nasty-looking early-season injury, it looked like it had the potential to be a season-derailing trip to injured reserve for the NFL's reigning MVP. Instead, he came back, and he came back potentially stronger.
While the Chiefs enter this game with one of the NFL's strongest offenses, the 49ers are not too shabby themselves.The 49ers come equipped with an impressive offense of their own, to be fair, and while it's not as prolific as Mahomes and the Chiefs, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven he can shoot it out with the best of them. And when he's not outscoring Drew Brees in New Orleans with the aid of tight end George Kittle and wideouts Emmanuel Sanders and rookie Deebo Samuel, he's handing the ball off and watching Raheem Mostert rush for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship beatdown of the Green Bay Packers. And so, well, the Chiefs defense better strap on their big boy pants, much like they did to shut down Derrick Henry.
With everything on the line, something has to give, and something will.
Which side will come out on top when the final two teams of 2019 collide in Miami Gardens? We'll find out soon enough. Until then, here's everything you need to know about the Big Game:
Playoff bracket
How to watch Super Bowl LIV
Date: Feb. 2, 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
TV: FOX
Who will sing the national anthem?
Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.
In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.
Who will perform at halftime?
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."
You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
"America the Beautiful''
The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.
NFL playoff schedule
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Chiefs 35, Titans 24
49ers 37, Packers 20
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 11
49ers 27, Vikings 10
Titans 28, Ravens 12
Sunday, Jan. 12
Chiefs 51, Texans 31
Packers 28, Seahawks 23
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 4
Texans 22, Bills 19 (OT)
Titans 20, Patriots 13
Sunday, Jan. 5
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeSean McCoy wants to retire as an Eagle
McCoy says he still has some tread left on the tires
-
Kittle, Kelce describe each other's game
Kelce has admired Kittle from afar and the same can be said for the 49ers' tight end
-
Super Bowl players react to Kobe's death
The passing of Kobe Bryant certainly cast a pall over Super Bowl opening night
-
Printable prop sheet for Super Bowl LIV
Liven up your Super Bowl party with 10 props worth tracking during all the action
-
Kittle reveals he plays with torn labrum
San Francisco's tight end is one of the toughest players in the NFL
-
Montana to Brady: 'Don't leave Patriots'
Montana says Brady shouldn't leave the Patriots if he doesn't have to
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game