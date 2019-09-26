Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will soon be taking their talents to South Beach to headline the biggest concert of the year. The NFL announced on Thursday that J.Lo and the Colombian singer will be teaming up to headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, which will take place on Feb. 2 in Miami.

This has been a long time coming for Lopez, who hasn't really tried to hide the fact that she wanted to perform on the world's biggest stage. As recently as July, Lopez hinted that she wouldn't mind if the NFL invited her to do the halftime show.

"Yeah, [I've] thought about the Super Bowl and it's in Miami. It's a big deal, but we'll see," Lopez told Entertainment Tonight in July. "They make their own decisions over there [at the NFL]."

Lopez dropped the news on her personal Twitter account shortly before the NFL made it official. One thing is clear -- Jenny from the Block is extremely excited for this opportunity, and it's an opportunity she's wanted since watching Diana Ross perform at Super Bowl XXX.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

Shakira is from Colombia while Lopez traces her roots back to Puerto Rico.

This isn't the first time the NFL and Lopez have teamed up this year. Before the league's opening slate of games in Week 1, a video aired that showed J.Lo celebrating the NFL's 100th season. The video aired on Fox, which also just happens to be the network that will be airing Super Bowl LIV.

The choice of J.Lo and Shakira makes a lot of sense, and not just because they're both world-famous, but they also both have close ties to Miami.

On J.Lo's end, South Florida has basically been like a second home to her. Not only has she filmed multiple music videos there, but she's currently engaged to Alex Rodriguez, who has a home in Coral Gables. She also had her own day there back in July when the city of Miami Beach decided to turn her birthday (July 24) into "Jennifer Lopez Day."

As for Shakira, she owns property in Miami and has lived there on and off for years.

One notable aspect of the halftime announcement is that this year's performers are the first ones that have been selected since the NFL formed a partnership with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. Back in August, the league announced that Roc Nation would be playing a big part in selecting the Super Bowl halftime show.

"Roc Nation will spearhead and advise on the selection of artists for NFL tentpole performances, including the Super Bowl," the NFL said in an Aug. 14 statement.

When J.Lo and Shakira take the stage on Feb. 2, they'll be aiming to surpass the huge viewership numbers put up by several previous performers. In February 2015, Katy Perry set the halftime viewership record when 120.7 million people tuned-in during Super Bowl XLIX. At Super Bowl LI, Lady Gaga almost topped that number when she drew 117.5 viewers for her show, which was the second-most viewed halftime show of all-time.

Here is the complete list of previous Super Bowl halftime performers, which J.Lo and Shakira will soon be joining.

2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018: Justin Timberlake

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2007: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band

2006: The Rolling Stones

2005: Paul McCartney

2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake

2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting

2002: U2

2001: "The Kings of Rock and Pop" featuring Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly

2000: "A Tapestry of Nations" featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir

1999: "Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" featuring Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and tap dancer Savion Glover

1998: "A Tribute to Motown's 40th Anniversary" including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations

1997: "Blues Brothers Bash" featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi (also featuring "The Godfather of Soul" James Brown and ZZ Top)

1995: "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye" featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine and stunts including fire and skydivers. Finale included audience participation with light sticks

1994: "Rockin' Country Sunday" featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd. Finale included flashlight stunt

1993: "Heal the World" featuring Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children. Finale included audience card stunt.

1992: "Winter Magic" including a salute to the winter season and the winter Olympics featuring Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill

1991: "A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl" featuring New Kids on the Block

1990: "Salute to New Orleans" and 40th Anniversary of Peanuts' characters, featuring trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas

1989: "Be Bop Bamboozled" featuring 3-D effects

1988: "Something Grand" featuring 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes and Chubby Checker

1987: "Salute to Hollywood's 100th Anniversary"

1986: "Beat of the Future"

1985: "A World of Children's Dreams"

1984: "Super Bowl XVIII's Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen"

1983: "KaleidoSUPERscope" (a kaleidoscope of color and sound)

1982: "A Salute to the 60s and Motown"

1981: "A Mardi Gras Festival"

1980: "A Salute to the Big Band Era" with Up with People

1979: "Super Bowl XIII Carnival" Salute to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands

1978: "From Paris to the Paris of America" with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt

1977: "It's a Small World" including crowd participation for first time with spectators waving colored placards on cue

1976: "200 Years and Just a Baby" Tribute to America's Bicentennial

1975: "Tribute to Duke Ellington" with Mercer Ellington and Grambling State band

1974: "A Musical America" with University of Texas band

1973: "Happiness Is." with University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman

1972: "Salute to Louis Armstrong" with Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

1971: Florida A&M band

1970: Carol Channing

1969: "America Thanks" with Florida A&M University band

1968: Grambling State band

1967: University of Arizona and Grambling State marching bands